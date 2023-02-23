Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Livestream: How to Watch the Celebrity Boxing Fight Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

YouTube star Jake Paul is lacing up his boxing gloves once again, this time for a long-awaited fight against professional boxer Tommy Fury.

Now boasting a 6-0 record with four knockouts, the boxing world is starting to take Paul seriously. His most recent win against UFC legend Anderson Silva confirmed that Paul can be dangerous in the ring, and a win against Fury this weekend would be another step toward legitimacy as a professional boxer. Plus, viewers of Paul vs. Fury will also get a WBC cruiserweight title fight between Ilunga Makabu and Badou Jack to sweeten the deal.

If you’re looking to watch Paul vs. Fury live this weekend, read on. Below is a full guide on how to stream Paul vs. Fury and Makabu vs. Jack online, as well as details on the fight’s start time, odds, and undercard.

How to Watch Paul vs. Fury Online: PPV Streaming Guide

Paul vs. Fury will be available exclusively as an ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) event, so you’ll need to get a subscription to ESPN+ (if you don’t already have one) in order to purchase the PPV livestream and watch the fight.

If you don’t have an ESPN+ subscription, head here to sign up. ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99 a year if you pay upfront (the annual option saves about $20 over the year). However, if you’re looking for a better deal, we recommend the Disney Bundle. For $12.99 a month (just $3 more than ESPN+), the Disney Bundle gets you subscriptions to ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+. This saves you about $13 a month, or 50% compared to paying for each streamer separately.

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ (either à la carte or through the Disney Bundle), you’ll be able to purchase the Paul vs. Fury PPV livestream through your account and watch Paul vs. Fury live online. The PPV livestream costs $49.99 and gets you the full fight card, including the main event.

In addition to letting you stream Paul vs. Fury online this weekend, a subscription to ESPN+ brings a ton of live and on-demand sports content like free access to UFC Fight Night livestreams, plus NHL, basketball, soccer, and much more. Best of all, ESPN+ content can be viewed through any device including streaming sticks like Roku or Firestick, as well as phones, laptops, tablets, and smart TVs. Check out our full review of ESPN+ here.

When is Paul vs. Fury? Date, Time, Location

Paul vs. Fury is going down on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Because the fight is happening in Saudi Arabia, it’ll be slightly early for U.S. viewers. Things are scheduled to get underway at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, and the main card should start around 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

Paul vs. Fury Odds, Undercard

Though Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) has more fights under his belt than Paul (6-0 with four KOs), oddsmakers are giving Paul a very slight edge over the Englishman. As of writing, DraftKings has Paul at -180 to win against Fury’s +140. But those odds are very nearly 50/50.

Despite the odds, “TNT” Fury is confident that he will not only beat “The Problem Child” but put a stop to the internet personality’s boxing career entirely. “I’m ready to deal with this man,” Fury told Sky Sports, “this is a public service announcement going out for everybody, this man won’t box again, this will be the last time you see Jake Paul in the ring against a true professional anyway.”

Fury, whose brother Tyson is considered one of the best active boxers in the world, began his pro career back in 2018. Since then, besides racking up eight wins, the younger Fury gained some fame as a contestant on the dating reality show Love Island in 2019.

This weekend’s event will also see Ilunga Makabu and Badou Jack fighting for the WBC cruiserweight title — a headline-worthy fight in its own right — before Paul vs. Fury.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Ilunga Makabu vs Badou Jack — WBC cruiserweight title

Bader Samreen vs Viorel Simion — Super lightweights

Muhsin Cason vs Taryel Jafarov — Cruiserweights

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Janos Penzes — Super lightweights

Adam Saleh vs Stuart Kellogg — Super lightweights