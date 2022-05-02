How to Watch the NHL Playoffs Online: Live Stream Hockey Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

After the first full 82-game regular season in three years, it’s finally time for the NHL’s 16 best teams to compete for the Stanley Cup.

The Florida Panthers enter the 2022 NHL Playoffs with the most regular-season points (122), followed by the Colorado Avalanche, the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Toronto Maple Leafs, in that order. Whether the Panthers maintain their momentum, the Tampa Bay Lightning clinch their third consecutive championship, or the Maple Leafs win their first Cup since 1967, it’s bound to be an exciting playoffs season — no matter your team.

Of course, you’ll need a way to catch all the action live. Below, we’ve outlined how to watch the NHL Playoffs online, as well as a couple of ways to stream the NHL Playoffs for free online.

NHL Playoffs Dates 2022

The NHL Playoffs started on May 2 and will run through late June. One team will take home the Stanley Cup trophy no later than June 30.

How to Buy NHL Playoffs Tickets Online

Now that hockey arenas have reopened to fans, it’s a good time to secure tickets to NHL Playoff games.

If you’re looking to buy hockey tickets online, head to Vivid Seats. The website offers NHL tickets from every major arena, including authentic resale tickets when games are sold out. Just be sure to note any Covid-related safety protocols, as they’re different for each arena.

How to Watch the NHL Playoffs on TV

Want to watch the NHL Playoffs on TV? Tune into ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, or TNT. Turner Networks and ESPN are splitting the postseason telecasts in the U.S., but only ESPN will be airing the Stanley Cup Final.

How to Watch NHL Playoffs Online Without Cable

If you won’t have cable, you can still stream the NHL Playoffs online. Below are a few streaming services that will let you watch the NHL Playoffs live online, with streams of every game.

1. Stream the NHL Playoffs on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream turns a traditional cable package into a streaming service, letting you access live TV channels on smart devices, laptops, and tablets. With hockey livestreams on ESPN, TNT, and TBS, DirecTV Stream is one of the best ways to watch the NHL Playoffs online without cable.

DirecTV Stream starts at $69.99 a month (after a five-day free trial) and gets you over 65 live TV channels.

2. Stream the NHL Playoffs on fuboTV

Another great live TV streaming service to watch the NHL Playoffs online is fuboTV. The service has live ESPN coverage, letting you stream the NHL Playoffs and the Stanley Cup Final (which will only be on ESPN). fuboTV costs $69.99 per month, but begins with a generous seven-day free trial before you pay.

3. Stream the NHL Playoffs on ESPN+

The cheapest way to watch the NHL Playoffs online is ESPN+. For just $6.99 a month, you’ll be able to live stream NHL Playoffs games on smart TVs, laptops, smartphones, and any other smart devices. ESPN+ will come in especially handy when you need to watch the NHL Finals on ESPN.

4. Stream the NHL Playoffs on Sling

One of our favorite live TV streaming services is Sling, which gets you live access to ESPN, TNT, and TBS. It’s an easy way to watch the NHL Playoffs online in real-time and costs just $35 per month. Better still, Sling is currently offering new members 50% off their first month, bringing your first bill down to just $17.50.

How to Watch NHL Playoffs Free Online

If you want to watch the NHL Playoffs free online, take advantage of the seven-day free trial from fuboTV and the five-day free trial from DirecTV Stream. Though you won’t get to watch the NHL Playoffs for free in their entirety, you can stream a few hockey playoffs games for free during both trial windows.

NHL Playoffs Standings, Schedule 2022

The current NHL Playoffs standings have the Panthers, the Hurricanes, the Avalanche, and the Flames leading each division. With 122 regular-season points, the Panthers are the No. 1 seed overall. But, as every team brings their scrappiest A-game to the Playoffs, even the top teams will struggle to secure the Stanley Cup.

As far as the NHL Playoffs schedule during the first round, fans can expect multiple games every day. Head to NHL.com to see the full, updated Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule.