NHL All-Star Game Live Stream: How to Watch the 2022 All-Star Game Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Winter Olympics may be taking place in Beijing right now but some of the best hockey players in the world are in the U.S., taking to the ice today for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game.

The NHL opted not to send its players to the Olympics this year, citing both travel restrictions and Covid concerns. Instead, 40+ of the top players in the league are in Las Vegas for the NHL All-Star Weekend. The festivities kicked off with the skills competition last night and culminates in the annual NHL All-Star Game today.

When Is the NHL All-Star Game? Date, Time

The 2022 NHL All-Star game takes place today, Saturday Feb. 5 airing live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The game starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Buy: NHL All-Star Game Tickets at $140+

If you want to watch the NHL All-Star Game in person, last-minute tickets are still available on VividSeats.com. All the tickets are delivered instantly via text or email, so you’ll be able to buy All-Star Game tickets online and have them in hand for the arena.

How to Watch NHL All-Star Game on TV: What Channel Is It Airing On?

If you want to watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Game on TV, you’ll be able to catch the action live on ABC. Check your local listings to find your ABC affiliate and watch the hockey game live at 3pm ET.

How to Watch NHL All-Star Game Online: Live Stream, Free Streaming

Don’t have cable or prefer to live stream the All-Star Game? There are a couple ways to watch the NHL All-Star Game online.

1. Watch NHL All-Star Game on fuboTV

fuboTV is one of our favorite live streaming sites, with more than 100 channels for sports, entertainment and more, including ABC. Sign-up for fuboTV and get instant access to live stream the NHL All-Star Game online, or from your connected TV via the fuboTV app.

A fuboTV subscription is normally $64.99 a month, but the site is offering a 7-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer here and use it to stream the All-Star Game online free on ABC. Choose to continue on at the $64.99 a month rate afterwards or cancel your subscription anytime.

Buy: 7-Day Free Trial at fuboTV

2. Watch NHL All-Star Game on Vidgo

Another way to watch the NHL All-Star Game online is through Vidgo. Vidgo gets you 100+ channels, including ABC, to stream the All-Star Game online, and ESPN, for post-game coverage. Vidgo plans start at just $55 a month but you can try out the service with a 7-day free trial here.

Use the free trial to stream the All-Star Game online for free, then choose to sign-up for a monthly plan or cancel your subscription.

Buy: 7-Day Free Trial at Vidgo

3. Watch NHL All-Star Game on ESPN+

One of the best ways to live stream the NHL All-Star Game is on ESPN+. The streaming service gets you instant access to watch the All-Star Game online from your computer, tablet, or phone. You can also watch the hockey game on your smart TV through the ESPN+ app.

An ESPN+ subscription is just $6.99 a month, and gets you instant access to the NHL All-Star Game live stream, plus a ton of other live sporting events, like UFC Fight Nights, soccer and more.

Unfortunately, ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, so if you’re looking for a free stream of the NHL All-Star Game, you’ll want to grab one of the free trial offers from fuboTV or Vidgo above. Still, ESPN+ does offer a big streaming deal with their Disney+ Bundle, which gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for just $13.99 total.

Buy: ESPN+ Subscription at $6.99

2022 NHL All-Star Game Players, Teams, Format

The NHL All-Star Game features 44 of the top players in the National Hockey League, with 11 players from each of the four divisions: the Atlantic Division, the Metropolitan Division, the Central Division and the Pacific Division. Each team has nine skaters and two goalies.

The 2022 All-Star Game format follows the same rules as the previous five years, with a 3-on-3 single-elimination format.

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews captains the Atlantic Division team, while the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid leads the Pacific Division team. The Philadelphia Flyers’ Claude Giroux leads the Metropolitan Division and the Winnipeg Jets’ Kyle Connor gets the captain’s “C” for the Central Division team;

Catch all the action from the 2022 NHL All-Star Game by watching it on TV or streaming it on ESPN+.

Buy: NHL All-Star Game Live Stream at $6.99