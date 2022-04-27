How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft: Live Stream Every Round of Picks Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2022 NFL season doesn’t start until September, but fans will have their eyes glued to the TV this weekend for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Airing live from Las Vegas this year, the draft serves as the unofficial kickoff to football season, with teams competing to shore up their lineups for the immediate future — and solidify their rosters for seasons to come.

Want to watch the NFL draft online? Here’s what you need to know.

When Is the 2022 NFL Draft? Date, Time, Location

The 2022 NFL draft starts April 28 and runs through Saturday, April 30.

The first round of the NFL draft is on Thursday, April 28 and coverage begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Rounds 2-3 take place on Friday, April 29 and start at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

The final rounds (rounds 4-7) take place Saturday, April 30 beginning at 12pm ET / 9am PT.

How to Watch the NFL Draft In Person: Can You Get Tickets?

This year’s draft will take place live from Las Vegas and fans can attend in person as part of the NFL’s “Draft Experience.” Fans can register for NFL OnePass online, which will get you access to a special viewing area behind the High Roller and The LINQ, adjacent to Caesars Forum.

In addition to being able to watch the NFL Draft in person (via screens connected to the so-called “Draft Theater”), fans will also get access to performances from artists like Weezer (Thursday night), Ice Cube (Friday night) and Marshmello, who will close out the 2022 NFL Draft Concert Series on Day 3.

You’ll also be able to watch some of these performances on ESPN.

How to Watch the NFL Draft on TV

The 2022 NFL Draft is airing on ESPN, so if you want to watch the NFL Draft on TV, you’ll need a cable package with ESPN included. Verizon is currently offering a promo on its Fios Cable TV packages, which include ESPN plus free DVR and a free $200 Verizon gift card. See current cable deals here.

You’ll also be able to watch the NFL Draft on TV through the NFL Network. The NFL Network is available on cable through DIRECTV (your DIRECTV package also includes ESPN, to get you full access to watch the NFL Draft on TV).

How to Stream the NFL Draft Online

Don’t have cable or prefer to stream the draft online? There are a couple of ways to find a livestream of the 2022 NFL Draft online without cable.

1. Stream the NFL Draft on Sling

Sling is one of our favorite streaming services and their Sling Orange package includes ESPN and ESPN3 (plus more than 30 other live TV channels) to let you stream the 2022 NFL Draft online. The NFL Network, meantime, is available as part of the Sling Blue package.

A subscription to Sling normally costs $35/month but the site is currently offering a deal that gets you 50% off your first month. What that means: you can watch the NFL Draft on Sling for as low as $17.50 for your first month.

Buy: Sling TV Subscription Deal at $17.50

2. Stream the NFL Draft on Vidgo

Vidgo is a great streaming service for football fans, with its main “Vidgo Plus” plan including ESPN and the NFL Network, so you can livestream the 2022 NFL Draft online.

Vidgo’s plans start at just $53/month and include 100+ other channels, like ESPN2 and Fox Sports for post-draft analysis and coverage.

Buy: Vidgo Subscription Deal at $53

3. Stream the NFL Draft on fuboTV

fuboTV lets you stream the NFL Draft on ESPN without cable, in addition to 100+ other live TV channels. A fuboTV subscription starts at $69.99/month and includes access for up to 10 devices and screens, plus free DVR (in case you want to record ESPN to watch the NFL Draft on-demand).

Buy: fuboTV Subscription Deal at $69.99

How to Stream the NFL Draft Online Free

Looking for a free livestream of the 2022 NFL Draft? There is an easy way to watch the 2022 NFL Draft online free.

fuboTV offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to watch the NFL Draft online for free. The free trial lets you watch the 2022 NFL Draft on your phone, laptop, tablet or through a connected TV. Grab the free trial here and use it to livestream the NFL Draft online.

Buy: 7-Day Free Trial at fuboTV

2022 NFL Draft: Predictions, Teams, Selection Order

The 32 NFL teams and their respective general managers are back in Vegas for the 2022 NFL Draft, two years after the city’s scheduled hosting was cancelled due to Covid.

After choosing quarterback Trevor Lawrence last year with the first overall pick, the Jacksonville Jaguars hope to do one better Thursday as they repeat as the team holding the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Jags are followed by the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, New York Jets and New York Giants with picks 2-5 respectively. There are 32 first-round draft picks, and 262 draft picks in total for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs each have 12 draft picks, the most of the field. The Los Angeles Rams, meantime, have been pushing a big budget “Draft Day” production on social media, though the reigning Super Bowl champs traded away their first and second-round picks and won’t get time on the clock until Round 3.

Among the top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft: Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu, Georgia DE Travon Walker and Alabama OT Evan Neal.

The top quarterback pick according to the latest rankings is Liberty’s Malik Willis, though he’s expected to be selected just outside Top 20 in most projections.

