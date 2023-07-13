NBA Summer League Livestream: How to Watch Off-Season Basketball Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2K24 NBA Summer League is charging on in Las Vegas — and the championship is right around the corner.

As always, this year’s NBA Summer League has given fans a preview into how their teams and players look ahead of the regular season. Notably, we got to see No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama play in his new Spurs jersey for the first time. The 7-foot-4 Frenchman played two games — putting up 36 points, 20 rebounds, eight blocks, and three assists — before the Spurs let him rest for the remainder of the Summer League games.

Even though Wemby is out, there’s still plenty of excitement to be seen in the Summer League. Read on for a complete guide on where to stream Summer League games online, including an easy way to watch the NBA Summer League for free.

Quick Answer: The best way to watch the NBA Summer League online is DirecTV Stream’s Choice package, which starts with a five-day free trial that you can use to watch Summer League games for free.

How to Watch NBA Summer League Online Without Cable

NBA Summer League coverage will be spread out across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and NBA TV (primarily NBA TV). But, if you don’t have cable or satellite, you can stream every Summer League game online using the services below.

Editor’s Pick: DirecTV Stream

Also Great: fuboTV

Most Affordable: Sling

1. Stream NBA Summer League on DirecTV Stream

Our favorite way to stream the NBA Summer League online is DirecTV Stream. The service’s Choice package gets you every channel showing Summer League games (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and NBA TV), and you get a five-day free trial to start that you can use to watch the remaining Summer League games for free. If you want to keep service after the 2K24 Summer League is over, the Choice package will cost $99.99 a month. Editor’s picks

2. Stream NBA Summer League on fuboTV

Another way to watch NBA Summer League games online for free is fuboTV, which comes with ESPN and ESPN2 in its base-tier Entertainment package ($74.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial). To get ESPNU and NBA TV, you’ll also need to get the Sports Plus add-on ($10.99 a month) with your subscription.

3. Stream NBA Summer League on Sling

Looking for a more affordable live TV streaming service for Summer League streams? Check out Sling. You can combine the service’s Orange package and Sports Extra add-on to access Summer League streams from ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and NBA TV. The Orange package costs $25 for your first month and $40 a month after that, while the Sports Extra add-on will run $11 a month.

Stream NBA Summer League for Free

Because the 2K24 NBA Summer League will only last till July 17, you can use the free trial from DirecTV Stream to watch every NBA Summer League game for free online. DirecTV Stream's free trial lasts for five days, so just make sure to cancel your subscription after the trial is up to avoid paying.

When is the NBA Summer League? 2023 Schedule

Here’s the full schedule for the remaining NBA Summer League games, including game times (in ET) and broadcast channel information:

Thursday, July 13

Brooklyn vs. Toronto: 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Miami vs. Milwaukee: 5:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Houston vs. Golden State: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Charlotte vs. New Orleans: 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Portland vs. Orlando: 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Minnesota vs. Sacramento: 9:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Friday, July 14

LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia: 4:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Oklahoma City vs. Washington: 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Dallas vs. Indiana: 6:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Boston vs. New York: 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

San Antonio vs. Detroit: 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Miami vs. vs. Denver: 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Memphis vs. L.A. Lakers: 10:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Utah vs. Phoenix: 11 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, July 15

TBD vs. TBD: 2:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

TBD vs. TBD: 3 p.m. (ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD: 4:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

TBD vs. TBD: 5 p.m. (ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD: 6:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

TBD vs. TBD: 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

TBD vs. TBD: 10:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Sunday, July 16

TBD vs. TBD: 3:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

TBD vs. TBD: 4 p.m. (ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD: 5:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

TBD vs. TBD: 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

TBD vs. TBD: 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

TBD vs. TBD: 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

TBD vs. TBD: 9:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

TBD vs. TBD: 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, July 17 (Championship)

9 p.m. (ESPN)