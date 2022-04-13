How to Watch the NBA Playoffs Online: Live Stream Basketball Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The NBA Playoffs are here.

Fans are currently keeping up with the second-ever NBA Play-In Tournament, which sees eight teams competing for the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in each conference. So far, the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets have clinched the No. 7 spots in their respective conferences. The Pelicans, Spurs, and Clippers are still up for the No. 8 seed in the West, while the Hawks, Hornets, and Cavaliers are still vying for a spot in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

But whoever makes it to the Playoffs will face looming challenges. Western Conference No. 1 seed Phoenix has had a stellar season (after nearly taking home the trophy at last year’s Finals), and they show no sign of slowing down in the Playoffs. In the Eastern Conference, competition is fierce with the Heat, Celtics, and Bucks all going into the basketball tournament with similar regular-season records.

Looking to follow the action live? Read on. We’ve found the best way to watch the NBA Playoffs online without cable in 2022.

NBA Playoffs Dates 2022

The Play-In Tournament, which started on April 12, will run until April 15. After that, the 2022 NBA Playoffs start on April 16 and run through May.

Game one of the 2022 NBA Finals will happen on June 2 and run through June 19, if necessary, with the winner taking home the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy.

How to Watch NBA Playoffs on TV

If you want to watch the NBA playoffs on TV, you’ll need access to ESPN, TNT, ABC, ESPN3 and NBA TV to watch every game live.

If you don’t have cable, don’t worry: we found an easy (and cheap) way to live stream the NBA playoffs online without cable.

How to Watch NBA Playoffs Online Without Cable

Looking to watch the NBA playoffs online? Head to Sling.com. With NBA live streams on ESPN, TBS, and ABC coverage through ESPN3 simulcasts, Sling will let you watch all NBA playoff games online through smart devices like Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, or through the Sling app on your Smart TV.

Compared to other live TV streaming services, Sling is also the cheapest way to watch the NBA playoffs live online without cable. The platform’s Sling Orange package costs just $35 per month, and gets you ESPN, TBS, and ESPN3 to live stream the basketball tournament online. Better still, Sling is running a special deal right now that gets new customers $10 off their first month, bringing your first bill down to just $25.

The Sling deal lets you watch basketball on your connected TV and live stream the NBA playoffs on your phone, computer or tablet.

Besides letting you watch the NBA playoff basketball online, your Sling Orange subscription gets you access to 30+ live TV channels including CNN, FOX, TNT, and AMC. With the special price of $25 for your first month, Sling is not only one of the best live TV streaming services (especially for watching the NBA playoffs) but also one of the cheapest.

NBA Playoffs 2022 Standings, Schedule, Predictions

The Western Conference sees the Phoenix Suns as the No. 1 seed, with Memphis, Golden State, and Dallas as the second, third, and fourth seeds, respectively. This year’s highly-competitive Eastern Conference has the Miami Heat in the No. 1 spot, and Boston, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, and Toronto behind them.

Of course, the playoffs always bring a few surprises. Many are expecting a formidable performance from the Warriors, who will finally have Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson playing together after absences from all three due to injuries. The Mavericks, meantime, could be starting the playoffs without their star guard Luka Doncic, who recently suffered a calf strain.

Currently, the NBA playoffs schedule has the Mavericks versus the Jazz, the Warriors playing the Nuggets, Timberwolves versus Grizzlies, and the Raptors versus the 76ers all happening on April 16. Four more games are airing on April 17, including the Western No. 8 seed versus the Suns.

Overall, the 2022 playoffs are shaping up to be filled with close games. Be sure to watch the NBA playoffs online using Sling to catch all the action, and sign up now to get your first month for just $25.

