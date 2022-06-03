NASCAR Live Stream: How to Watch the NASCAR Racing Season Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

This year’s NASCAR season is speeding onward with plenty of exciting races.

But, of course, you’ll need to dial in your cable or streaming subscriptions to catch all the action live. Luckily, there are a handful of easy ways to watch NASCAR online in 2022 — and even a few ways to stream NASCAR for free online. Read on for key information about this year’s NASCAR season, including where to watch NASCAR races online and on TV.

How to Watch NASCAR on TV

If you have a cable plan and want to watch NASCAR on live TV, the channels you’ll need are Fox, FS1, NBC, and USA Network. These channels split NASCAR coverage, so you’ll want all four to watch every NASCAR race on live TV.

How to Watch NASCAR Online Without Cable

Don’t have cable? Not a problem. There are plenty of ways to watch NASCAR online without cable: Below are some of the best streaming services that let you watch NASCAR live streams online. These services will let you watch NASCAR on Roku, Firestick, and other streaming devices, as well as your phone, laptop, or tablet.

Note: Be sure to check each streamer service’s channel lineup to make sure Fox and NBC are available in your area.

1. Watch NASCAR on Sling

The best way to watch NASCAR without cable is to get a live TV streaming service like Sling. You’ll get access to live TV channels including Fox, FS1, NBC, and USA Network, making Sling an easy way to live stream NASCAR online.

The Sling Blue package (which gets you all the channels for NASCAR) normally costs $35 per month, but Sling is running a deal right now that gets you $10 off your first month. This brings the price down to just $25 on your first payment.

Buy: Sling Blue Subscription at $25

2. Watch NASCAR on fuboTV

Another great live TV streaming service that will let you watch NASCAR online is fuboTV. With Fox, FS1, NBC, and USA Network in its channel lineup, you’ll be able to watch every NASCAR race online on streaming devices like Roku.

Just double-check fuboTV’s local channel lineup to make sure Fox and NBC are available in your area. fuboTV costs $69.99 a month, but starts with an all-inclusive seven-day free trial before you pay.

Buy: Free Trial at fuboTV

3. Watch NASCAR on Hulu + Live TV

With live streams of Fox, FS1, NBC, and USA, Hulu + Live TV is another great streaming service that will let you watch NASCAR online (again, double-check that these channels are available in your area).

Hulu + Live TV costs $69.99 per month, but it’s actually one of the best deals in streaming. The service brings a total of 75 channels — as well as a free subscription to Disney+, ESPN+, and a regular on-demand Hulu — delivering tons of live and on-demand content for one price.

Buy: Hulu + Live TV Subscription at $69.99

4. Watch NASCAR on Peacock Premium

NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock is now offering a great selection of NASCAR live streams, as well as on-demand NASCAR content like Chase and Lost Speedways 2. Unlike a live TV streaming service, there are no regional restrictions, and Peacock is very affordable. To watch NASCAR online using Peacock, you’ll need Peacock Premium, which costs just $4.99 per month.

Buy: Peacock Premium Subscription at $4.99

How to Watch NASCAR for Free Online

Looking to watch NASCAR live streams for free? Take advantage of fuboTV’s seven-day free trial. During the trial window, you’ll be able to watch NASCAR for free online through Fox, FS1, NBC, and USA, which are all included in fuboTV’s channel lineup. This is a good idea if you just want to watch one NASCAR race for free without committing to a month-long subscription.

Buy: Free Trial at fuboTV

NASCAR Schedule 2022

With a 10-month, 38-race season, there are plenty of NASCAR events to enjoy throughout the year. Up next is the Illinois 300 in Madison on June 5. After that, fans are looking forward to the Toyota / Save Mart 350 in Sonoma, California on June 12. Head to NASCAR.com to see the full 2022 season schedule.

Where to Buy NASCAR Merchandise Online

If you’re in need of some NASCAR merch to cheer on your favorite driver, you’re in luck: there is plenty of official NASCAR merchandise available for purchase online through outlets like the NASCAR Fanatics web store and Amazon. See some of the best NASCAR merch here, and shop a couple of our favorite pieces below.

Ryan Blaney Casino 400 Race T-Shirt

Fanatics

This T-shirt is a great piece of merch for any Ryan Blaney fans, commemorating the Penske driver’s win at the FireKeepers Casino 400 race in 2021. The graphics are crisp and the shirt is well-made — as expected from a piece of officially-licensed merch. Throw it on for race day, or wear it around town to show your support.

Buy: Ryan Blaney Casino 400 Race T-Shirt at $24.99

Kevin Harvick WinCraft Grave Digger Can Cooler

Fanatics

Chances are your race day plans involve a beverage. Make sure it stays cold with this Kevin Harvick can cooler. Featuring graphics of “The Closer” in his winning Mustang, the drink cozy is a great way to rep one of the best drivers on the oval.

Buy: Kevin Harvick WinCraft Grave Digger… at $5.99