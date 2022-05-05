UFC 274 Live Stream: How to Watch the Namajunas vs. Esparza 2 Fight Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

UFC 274 promises plenty of hard-hitting action this weekend, and while Saturday’s main card is headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje, there is an intriguing co-headlining fight that could be just as — if not more — exciting, with Rose Namajunas fighting to keep her strawweight belt from Carla Esparza.

The rematch between Esparza and Namajunas has been a long time coming, with the two ladies first meeting all the way back in December 2014. Esparza took down Namajunas in the third-round to take home the inaugural UFC strawweight belt. Now, Namajunas vs. Esparza 2 is finally upon us, and there are a couple ways to watch the Namajunas vs. Esparza fight in person and from home.

When Is Namajunas vs. Esparza 2? Date, Time, Location

Esparza and Namajunas face off at UFC 274, which takes place this Saturday, May 7 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Namajunas vs. Esparza rematch is part of the main card, which kicks off at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. UFC 274 prelims start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, and early prelims begin at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

UFC 274 Tickets: How to Watch Namajunas vs. Esparza Live In Person

After most UFC events last year saw limited attendance due to Covid, UFC 274 is welcoming a full crowd to the Footprint Center. If you want to watch Namajunas vs. Esparza live in person, you can still find tickets online at sites like Vivid Seats.

We’ve spotted tickets to Namajunas vs. Esparza starting at $238 as of this writing. Vivid Seats will deliver your tickets instantly to your phone or email, ensuring that you have plenty of time to make it to the fight, even if you’re buying tickets last minute.

How to Watch Namajunas vs. Esparza Online

The Namajunas vs. Esparza rematch is part of the official UFC 274 pay-per-view stream, airing on ESPN+. That means the only way to watch the Namajunas vs. Esparza fight online is by signing into your ESPN+ account and then purchasing the PPV event.

The Namajunas vs. Esparza PPV stream costs $74.99 and you can purchase it here.

Don’t have ESPN+? The site is currently offering a bundle deal that gets you a one-year subscription to ESPN+ plus instant access to the UFC 274 livestream for just $99.98. The deal saves you almost $60 versus paying for an ESPN+ subscription month to month.

How to Watch Namajunas vs. Esparza Online Free

Since the Namajunas vs. Esparza fight is an official pay-per-view event, there isn’t a (legal) way to watch Namajunas vs. Esparza free. Still, your ESPN+ subscription gets you a free livestream of the UFC 274 prelims, so you can watch the UFC fights leading up to Namajunas vs. Esparza online free.

How to Watch Namajunas vs. Esparza on TV

If you want to watch Namajunas vs. Esparza on TV, you’ll need to add the ESPN+ app to your smart TV and then livestream the UFC 274 PPV fight from there. There isn’t a way to watch Namajunas vs. Esparza on conventional cable.

Your ESPN+ pay-per-view purchase also lets you stream Namajunas vs. Esparza on your laptop, tablet or phone.

Namajunas vs. Esparza: Odds, Predictions

The Namajunas vs. Esparza rematch is expected to be closely contested, with both women looking stronger than ever. Vegas bookmakers currently have Namajunas (11-4) as the favorite, citing her rise to the top of the UFC ranks as one of the best 115-pound fighters in the world..

Esparza (18-6) will come in as the underdog, though she’s coming off a dominant win by TKO over Yan Xiaonan at UFC Fight Night 188.

The Namajunas vs. Esparza strawweight title bout will take place just before the Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje lightweight title fight at UFC 274. The rest of the UFC 274 main card includes Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson in a lightweight bout; Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux in a light heavyweight bout; and Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon in another lightweight fight.