WWE Money in the Bank Live Stream: How to Watch the Ladder Matches Online

WWE stardom is (literally) up for grabs this weekend as we gear up for Money in the Bank 2022.

As usual, WWE’s Money in the Bank event will see 14 wrestlers (seven men, seven women) from both Raw and SmackDown divisions utilizing ladders to grab the hanging briefcase containing a contract to a championship match.

Cody Rhodes was the favorite to win MITB this year, but his pec injury has left the door wide open for the other contenders. Besides men’s and women’s Money in the Bank Ladder matches, viewers will also be treated to a SmackDown Women’s Championship match between title-holder Ronda Rousey and Natalya, as well as a Unified Tag Team Championship, a United States Championship, and a Raw Women’s Championship.

In short, it’s a big weekend for wrestling fans. If you’re looking to enjoy the spectacle live, read on to find out how to watch WWE Money in the Bank online and on TV, plus details on Money in the Bank 2022 start time, matches, and tickets.

WWE Money in the Bank 2022: Start Time, Location, Tickets

Money in the Bank 2022 is happening on Saturday, July 2 (instead of WWE’s regular Sunday slot), with the event starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Kickoff coverage will begin an hour before.

The highly-anticipated event will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. If you’re in the Vegas area, tickets are still available through VividSeats.com, with prices starting at $83 as of writing.

Buy: Money in the Bank Tickets at Vivid Seats

How to Watch WWE Money in the Bank on TV

Looking to watch WWE Money in the Bank on TV? You’ll need to order the Money in the Bank pay-per-view through your cable or satellite provider. The Money in the Bank PPV costs $44.99, and gets you a live stream of the whole WWE event.

But, as long as you have a decent internet connection, we highly recommend that you stream Money in the Bank online this year: Not only will you be able to watch Money in the Bank on any streaming device, but it also only costs $5 to watch Money in the Bank online.

How to Watch WWE Money in the Bank Online

As with any WWE event, the best place to watch Money in the Bank is Peacock. WWE began a full migration to the NBC streaming service last year, with Peacock now offering streams of WWE premium live events, as well as on-demand wrestling content.

To watch Money in the Bank on Peacock, you’ll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscription. Peacock does have a free subscription, but this won’t let you live stream Money in the Bank online.

Peacock Premium is the cheapest way to watch Money in the Bank online, with a subscription costing $4.99 per month. Peacock Premium Plus, which removes ads from on-demand content (live events like MITB may still have ads), costs $9.99 a month.

Buy: Peacock Premium at $4.99

Whichever subscription plan you choose, you’ll be able to live stream Money in the Bank online using streaming devices like Roku, Firestick, or Apple TV, and watch it on your Smart TVs, phones, laptops, and tablets. A Peacock subscription also gets you access to the platform’s extensive on-demand library, which includes series like Yellowstone and House, as well as popular movies.

How to Watch WWE Money in the Bank Free Online

Unfortunately, there is no (legal) way to live stream Money in the Bank for free online. Peacock discontinued its free trials for Premium and Premium Plus, and the only way to watch Money in the Bank on TV is to buy the PPV stream.

However, you can watch Money in the Bank for free online if you’re content to watch a recording. With a free Peacock subscription, you can watch re-runs of live WWE events (including Money in the Bank), but you won’t get to see what happens live.

Buy: Peacock Free Subscription at $0

WWE Money in the Bank 2022: Match Card

This year’s men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match card includes Seth Rollins, Riddle, Sheamus, Omos, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and one yet-to-be-announced contender. For the women’s match, Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch will all clash for the briefcase.

In addition to the Ladder matches, Money in the Bank 2022 is hosting the below championship fights:

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

Unified Tag Team Championship: The Usos vs. The Street Profits

United States Championship: Theory vs. Bobby Lashley