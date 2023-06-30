Money in the Bank Livestream: How to Watch the 2023 WWE Ladder Matches Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

WWE stardom is (literally) up for grabs this weekend at Money in the Bank 2023.

Money in the Bank sees 14 wrestlers (seven men, seven women) from both Raw and SmackDown divisions utilizing ladders to grab the hanging briefcase containing a contract to a championship match. But ladder matches aren’t the only thing on tap for Money in the Bank 2023: We’ll also get “The Bloodline Civil War” as The Usos clash with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, as well as appearances from big names like Logan Paul and Ronda Rousey.

If you’re looking to watch Money in the Bank live this year, read on. Below is a full guide on where to stream Money in the Bank online, as well as key event details its start time and match card.

Quick Answer: The best place to watch Money in the Bank in the U.S. is Peacock, which is livestreaming the WWE event for subscribers at no additional cost.

How to Watch Money in the Bank Online: Streaming Guide

Peacock is now the home of WWE, making the streaming service the only place to watch Money in the Bank live online.

Luckily, Peacock is very affordable. Subscriptions start at just $4.99 a month for their Premium plan, which includes ads during on-demand content. The upgraded Premium Plus plan ($9.99 a month) removes ads from on-demand content and gets you live access to your local NBC channel. You can save on both plans by paying for a year upfront ($49.99 a year for Premium; $99.99 a year for Premium Plus).

Once you're signed up for Peacock (either plan), you'll be able to stream Money in the Bank live online through the Peacock app.

Besides the 2023 Money in the Bank livestream, your Peacock subscription also gets you access to the service’s huge library of popular movies and TV shows like The Office and Yellowstone. Peacock also regularly has live sports and events including NFL games, NASCAR, and golf.

When is Money in the Bank 2023? Dates, Times

Money in the Bank takes place over Saturday and Sunday, July 1 and 2.

Because the show is happening in London this year, livestreams start slightly early for viewers in the U.S. The pre-show begins at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, and the main card starts up at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

WWE Money in the Bank Match Card 2023

Here’s the full match card for WWE Money in the Bank 2023, featuring standout names like Logan Paul, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, and more:

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Zelina Vega vs. Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark vs. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Trish Stratus

World Heavyweight Title: Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

"Bloodline Civil War" match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

WWE Intercontinental Title: Gunther (c) vs. Matt Riddle

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Be sure to get a subscription to Peacock to watch Money in the Bank live online this weekend.

