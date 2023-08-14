×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
football livestream

Monday Night Football Livestream: How to Watch MNF Online Without Cable

Don’t have cable? Here’s how to livestream every Monday Night Football game online this season
how to watch monday night football free
A general view as Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (this season's MNF openers) takes the snap against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: The best way to watch Monday Night Football online is to get a live TV streaming service that carries ESPN and ABC, such as DirecTV Stream. Sign up for a free trial here.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

The 2023-24 NFL season is almost upon us, which means Monday nights are about to get much better.

However, figuring out how to watch Monday Night Football isn’t as straightforward as it used to be — especially if you’ve cut the cord on cable since last season. If you’re still figuring out how to livestream Monday Night Football games, read on for our quick guide on how to watch Monday Night Football live online without cable.

Related: How to Watch Sunday Night Football Online

How to Watch Monday Night Football Without Cable

The majority of Monday Night Football games are broadcast on ESPN, but a handful of games are shown on ABC, and a couple are simulcast on ESPN+. If you don’t have cable, you’ll want to get a live TV streaming service that carries ESPN and, ideally, ABC as well. Below are some of our favorite live TV streaming services that carry both channels.

Editor’s Pick: DirecTV Stream

Most Affordable: Sling

Also Consider: fuboTV

1. Stream Monday Night Football on DirecTV Stream

Our favorite live TV streaming service for sports (including football) is DirecTV Stream. The service’s Choice package carries ESPN, ABC, and over 100 other live channels, including regional sports networks and local channels for more sports livestreams besides Monday Night Football. DirecTV Stream Choice costs $99.99 a month, but you get a five-day free trial to start.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

Editor’s picks

Special Report: Future of Music 2023

The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time

The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

The 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time

2. Stream Monday Night Football on Sling

Sling is a more affordable live TV streaming service, with their top-end Orange + Blue package coming in at $60 a month. This package gets you live access to 46 popular TV channels, including ESPN and ABC to watch Monday Night Football.

Buy Sling Orange + Blue $60

3. Stream Monday Night Football on fuboTV

Another great live TV streaming service is fuboTV. fuboTV’s Pro plan (its most affordable package) delivers over 150 live channels including ESPN and ABC, and costs $74.99 a month. Best of all, fuboTV offers a seven-day free trial before you pay anything.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

Stream Monday Night Football Games for Free

Looking to watch Monday Night Football for free? Be sure to take advantage of the free trials from DirecTV Stream and fuboTV. Together, these free trials will let you watch 12 days of live TV for free, meaning you can catch a couple of free MNF livestreams. Grab DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial here and fuboTV’s seven-day free trial here.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

Monday Night Football Schedule 2023-24

The 2023-24 Monday Night Football program kicks off on Sept. 11 with the Bills taking on the Jets in New York. Here’s a full Monday Night Football schedule for 2023-24, including game times and broadcast information.

Week 1, Sept. 11
Bills at Jets — 8:15 p.m. on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+

Related

These Are the Back to School Deals Worth Shopping Right Now

How to Watch ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Online (And Where to Catch Up on Past Seasons)

Need A Job Position Filled Fast? Here's How to Find Employees on Short Notice

Week 2, Sept. 18
Saints at Panthers — 7:15 p.m. on ESPN
Browns at Steelers — 8:15 p.m. on ABC

Week 3, Sept. 25
Eagles at Buccaneers — 7:15 p.m. on ABC
Rams at Bengals — 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Week 4, Oct. 2
Seahawks at Giants — 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Week 5, Oct. 9
Packers at Raiders — 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Week 6, Oct. 16
Cowboys at Chargers — 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Week 7, Oct. 23
49ers at Vikings — 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Week 8, Oct. 30
Raiders at Lions — 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Week 9, Nov. 6
Chargers at Jets — 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Trending

Week 10, Nov. 13
Broncos at Bills — 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Week 11, Nov. 20
Eagles at Chiefs — 8:15 p.m. on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+

Week 12, Nov. 27
Bears at Vikings — 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Week 13, Dec. 4
Bengals at Jaguars — 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Week 14, Dec. 11
Titans at Dolphins — 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
Packers at Giants — 8:15 p.m. on ABC

Week 15, Dec. 18
Chiefs at Patriots — 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Week 16, Dec. 25
Ravens at 49ers — 8:15 p.m. on ABC

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Despite Reported Death, Lil Tay Allegedly Alive (Updated)

Melania Trump Is Reportedly ‘Terrified’ That a Certain Email She Sent Could Incriminate Donald Trump

Jennifer Esposito Signs With WME (Exclusive)

Peruvian Villagers Claim They Were Attacked By "Predator-Style Aliens"

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad