MLS Live Stream: How to Watch the 2023 Soccer Season Online

Americans are finally coming around to soccer. The world’s most popular sport recently climbed to the fourth most popular in the U.S. (surpassing hockey) and remains even more popular among young people. And MLS — the U.S. and Canada’s soccer league — is also seeing quickly-growing viewership.

But, whether you’re a longtime fan or you’re just getting into soccer, figuring out how to watch MLS (Major League Soccer) online can be trickier than a Ronaldo chop — especially after major broadcasting changes since the 2023 season. To help, we’ve compiled a complete guide on how to watch MLS online in 2023.

How to Watch MLS Online Without Cable

This year, MLS entered into a 10-year streaming partnership with Apple TV+ and left its previous broadcaster, ESPN. This will see almost every game shown exclusively on Apple TV+’s new MLS Season Pass app, a large chunk of games shown on regular Apple TV+ (as well as MLS Season Pass), and about one game a week available on cable and satellite TV via FOX or FS1.

Here’s a full breakdown of how to watch MLS games online using Apple TV+ and/or a live TV streaming service.

Tip: Use this official MLS TV and streaming schedule to see which channel or streaming service will broadcast each game.

1. Stream MLS Games on MLS Season Pass and Apple TV+

MLS Season Pass, a new streaming app from Apple TV+, is by far the best way to watch MLS games in 2023. The app will be streaming every MLS game throughout the season, including MLS NEXT and MLS NEXT Pro matches. Some MLS matches will also be available to Apple TV+ subscribers for free, even if they don’t have MLS Season Pass.

If you don’t have Apple TV+, you can sign up for MLS Season Pass for $14.99 a month or $99 a year (the annual option saves about 33%). If you already have Apple TV+, you can get MLS Season Pass at a discount for $12.99 a month or $79 a year. Apple TV+ (without the MLS Season Pass) costs $6.99 a month after a seven-day free trial, and will still get you a decent amount of live MLS games.

Buy Free Trial Apple TV+

Our suggestion? Sign up for Apple TV+ (if you're not already a subscriber) and then MLS Season Pass at the discounted price. This way, you'll be able to stream every MLS game, as well as all the other content available on Apple TV+.

2. Stream MLS Games on a Live TV Streaming Service

FOX will be broadcasting about one MLS game per week on regular TV, so you can also get a live TV streaming service to watch MLS online (although you won’t get as much coverage as Apple TV+ MLS Season Pass). We like fuboTV ($69.99 a month after a seven-day free trial) if you want a large channels selection, or Sling Blue ($40 a month) if you want a more affordable live TV streaming option.

Buy Sling Blue $40

How to Watch MLS Online for Free

Want to watch MLS for free online? You’re in luck. Thanks to the seven-day free trials offered by both Apple TV+ and fuboTV, you can watch MLS games for free before payment kicks in for either streamer. You can also get a three-month free trial to Apple TV+ when you purchase an Apple device.

Buy Free Trial Apple TV+

MLS 2023 Season Schedule, Playoffs

The 2023 MLS season starts off on Feb. 25 and runs until the season’s final matchday is Oct. 21. After that is the MLS Playoffs, which conclude with one of the league’s 34 teams taking home the MLS Cup.

For a complete list of 2023 MLS games and broadcasters, check out the MLS TV and streaming schedule here.