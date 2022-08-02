RS Recommends: How to Watch Major League Baseball Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Can’t make it to a ballpark this summer to see your favorite team take to the diamond? Why not stay in and watch Major League Baseball from home? The decision’s easier to make than it’s ever been, thanks to major streamers like Hulu, which has become the go-to streaming site for watching baseball online.

Here’s how to cover all your bases so you can livestream your favorite MLB games all season long this year. Skip the streaming guessing games and slide on to our tips on how to watch baseball all in one place on Hulu right now.

How to Watch Baseball Without Cable: Livestream on Hulu

Whether you’re a devoted fan or just a diehard lover of America’s favorite pastime, watching professional baseball on television can be as tough to predict as a curveball. Instead of spending your time trying to figure out if you get a specific channel, Hulu is a home run for watching baseball online.

With the streamer’s Hulu + Live TV package, you can watch games airing on TBS, FS1, ESPN, FOX, and, of course, certain local networks. That covers the majority of baseball games airing on TV without needing to subscribe to a cable provider.

How Does It Cost to Watch Baseball on Hulu?

A Hulu + Live TV subscription costs just $69.99 a month and includes more than 70 other live TV channels in addition to the ones mentioned above. You’ll be able to stream the games from your computer or tablet, or watch baseball from your phone through the Hulu app.

Want to watch baseball on TV through Hulu? Call up the Hulu app on your favorite streaming device (I.e. a Fire TV Stick) and you can stream MLB games directly on your big screen.

Once you’re set up with Hulu, you can check out the complete MLB 2022 season schedule on MLB.com. The league’s site lets you search per day and up to months in advance, so you can easily plan ahead for when you can watch your go-to teams play online. You can then confirm which stations you’ll get through Hulu’s site.

One of the coolest parts of getting Hulu + Live TV is that you also get streaming access to Disney+ and ESPN+ with your $69.99 monthly subscription. In other words, this isn’t just the best streaming deal for sports fans — it’s the best streaming bundle, period.

Another added bonus: You can set up push notifications to get game-day alerts for all your favorite teams through your Hulu + Live TV subscription and the settings on your device. So even if you’re on the go, you’ll never miss the the first pitch, no matter where you are this summer.

Can You Record Baseball Games on Hulu?

Can’t watch a game live? You can record the games you’re going to miss with your Hulu + Live TV plan, too, thanks to the package’s unlimited DVR storage. This lets you record the baseball games while they’re airing and then watch it back on-demand on Hulu afterwards.

Can You Stream SportsCenter on Hulu?

Along with livestreaming Major League Baseball this summer, the games are only part of the fun. If you want to catch the best highlights, get recaps, and hear commentary on the season, you can watch ESPN’s SportsCenter with your Hulu + Live TV subscription since ESPN channels are part of the Hulu lineup.

How Much Does Hulu + Live TV Cost?

To stream MLB games without cable, your best streaming option is with a Hulu + Live TV package. Hulu’s top-tier package costs $69.99 per month to watch live sports, including live baseball games, without a traditional cable provider, and it now includes access to both Disney+ and ESPN+ with the plan.

On its own, a Disney+ monthly subscription costs $7.99 per month, while an ESPN+ membership, meantime, goes for $6.99 per month.

Is Hulu + Live TV Worth It?

For sports fans, Hulu + Live TV is the best streaming package for watching MLB games without a traditional cable package. The bottom line: It’s a no-brainer for baseball fans who don’t want to miss out on all the action this season.