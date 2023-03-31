Miami vs. UConn Livestream: How to Watch the Final Four Game Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Miami Hurricanes are up against March Madness heavyweights tomorrow as they face the UConn Huskies for a chance at the championship.

This will be the No. 5-seeded Hurricanes’ first Final Four game in program history, but the No. 4 -seeded Huskies are on familiar ground: UConn has been to the Final Four fives times before, advancing through all but one of those to nab the NABC trophy in 1999, 2004, 2011, and 2014.

Related: How to Watch FAU vs. San Diego State Online

As with any Final Four game, the Hurricanes vs. the Huskies is almost certainly going to be an exciting one. Below is a full guide on how you can watch Miami vs. UConn online without cable, including options that let you stream the game for free.

How to Watch Miami vs. UConn Online: Livestream Guide

Tomorrow’s Final Four games will both be broadcasted on CBS and Paramount+. If you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, you can also watch Miami vs. UConn by accessing the CBS broadcast through a live TV streaming service like DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full breakdown of the best ways to livestream Miami vs. UConn tomorrow:

1. Stream Miami vs. UConn on Paramount+

If you’ll be streaming Miami vs. UConn tomorrow, Paramount+ is the best place to watch the game. The streaming service starts with a seven-day free trial and then costs just $9.99 per month or $99 annually after the trial. Besides livestreams of both Final Four games and the championship, a Paramount+ subscription also gets you a huge library of on-demand content including popular movies and TV shows like Top Gun: Maverick and 1883.

Buy Free Trial Paramount+ Editor’s picks

2. Stream Miami vs. UConn on DirecTV Stream

Instead of getting Paramount+, you can also watch Miami vs. UConn online by getting a live TV streaming service. DirecTV Stream is our favorite such service for sports, as you can get CBS, other regional sports networks, and over 100 other live TV channels. To get CBS livestreams through DirecTV Stream, you’ll need the Choice package, which costs $99.99 a month but starts with a five-day free trial before you pay.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

3. Stream Miami vs. UConn on fuboTV

fuboTV is another great live TV streaming service, delivering CBS to watch Miami vs. UConn as part of its extensive Pro package channel lineup. This package is fuboTV’s most affordable plan at $74.99 a month, and you get a seven-day free trial to start.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

How to Watch Miami vs. UConn for Free

Thanks to the free trials offered by the above streaming services, you’ve got a few opportunities to watch Miami vs. UConn for free online. Sign up for either DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial, Paramount+’s seven-day free trial, or fuboTV’s seven-day free trial and enjoy access to a free Miami vs. UConn livestream tomorrow.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream Trending Fox News Panics Over Trump Indictment 'Lady Justice Grabbed Trump by the P-ssy': Late-Night Hosts React to Indictment News Watch Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon Revise the Rolling Stones' 'Paint It, Black' Trump Rages at 'Thugs' Who 'INDICATED' Him

Plus, because all of these trials last five days or longer, you can use the same trial to watch FAU vs. San Diego State and the March Madness Championship game for free, as well as Miami vs. UConn. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial ends.

When is Miami vs. UConn? Date, Start Time

Miami vs. UConn is happening tomorrow, Saturday, April 1 at 8:49 p.m. ET / 5:49 p.m. PT.

Miami vs. UConn Odds, Prediction

UConn has been on a tear this March Madness, beating every team by 15 points or more (only two other teams this century have accomplished this). This dominance throughout the tournament — in addition to their slightly higher seeding — gives the Huskies the edge tomorrow: Oddsmakers have UConn as the favorite in a 5.5-point spread with moneyline odds of -250 against Miami’s +202.

In their Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games, Connecticut crushed the No. 8 Arkansas and No. 3 Gonzaga, respectively. Against Gonzaga — one of the league’s best programs — UConn put up 82 points and let Gonzaga have just 54.

UConn is likely (and deservedly) feeling hot coming into tomorrow’s Final Four game, but Miami is still a force to be reckoned with. The Hurricanes are undersized, and that doesn’t seem to be a problem: The team had decisive wins over higher-seeded teams in their last three games, beating No. 4 Indiana in the second round, No. 1 Houston in the Sweet 16, and No. 2 Texas in the Elite Eight.

Be sure to use one of the above streaming services to watch Miami vs. UConn online tomorrow.