Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC Livestream: How to Watch the Leagues Cup Final Online

Quick Answer: The only way to watch Miami vs. Nashville online (with English commentary) is through Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass. If you want a free Miami vs. Nashville livestream, you can get a free trial to fuboTV to watch the Spanish-language livestream on TUDN.

It’s down to two teams in the 2023 Leagues Cup as Inter Miami and Nashville SC face off today for the trophy.

Inter Miami’s spot in the final continues one of soccer’s biggest storylines this year: Lionel Messi’s arrival in the States. The superstar, who made his debut with Miami during this tournament, has helped bring the team to their first-ever final. To make things more interesting, this is Nashville’s first shot at a cup as well.

Whether you’re tuning in for Miami, Nashville, Messi, or just great soccer, you may need to upgrade your streaming capabilities to watch the Leagues Cup final. Below is a quick guide on how to stream Miami vs. Nashville, plus key game details including its start time and betting odds.

Also, don’t forget to tune into tomorrow’s Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England. Check out our streaming guide here to make sure you’ll be able to catch that one live.

How to Watch Miami vs. Nashville Online

Starting this year, every MLS game — including Miami vs. Nashville — is being shown on MLS Season Pass, a new feature within the Apple TV app. This makes MLS Season Pass the only option if you’re looking to stream Miami vs. Nashville online.

If you’re currently subscribed to Apple TV+, you’ll get a discounted rate for MLS Season Pass at $12.99 per month or $79 for an annual plan. For those who aren’t Apple TV+ subscribers, MLS Season Pass will cost $14.99 per month or $99 annually. Apple TV+ (excluding the MLS Season Pass) costs just $6.99 per month, after a seven-day trial, and also includes heaps of content like Ted Lasso and Severance, so we suggest signing up for Apple TV+ to get the deal on MLS Season Pass.

Once you’re signed up for MLS Season Pass, you’ll be able to stream the Miami vs. Nashville Leagues Cup final online through any device with the Apple TV app. That means you can watch from your phone, laptop, tablet, or gaming console, as well as your smart TV or streaming stick.

When is Miami vs. Nashville Game? Leagues Cup Final Date, Start Time

The Leagues Cup final featuring Miami vs. Nashville is happening on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Geodis Park in Nashville. The game is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

If you’re going to be in the Nashville area, you can grab tickets to Miami vs. Nashville at Vivid Seats. Prices are currently very high, but Vivid Seats typically has some of the best prices and they’re showing seats for the game starting at just under $400.

Miami vs. Nashville Odds, Prediction

Inter Miami’s addition of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino has already made a massive impact on the team, letting them get through to their first final with little resistance. But, during their quarterfinal and semifinal games, Nashville found their groove, sweeping Minnesota and Monterrey.

This leaves the two teams with surprisingly close odds. Miami is still the favorite, as expected, but only barely with a moneyline of -168 against Nashville’s +142.

The Miami vs. Nashville Leagues Cup final is thrilling for both sides, as neither team has won a cup of any kind. Of course, although it’ll be exciting to see a new team win the cup, the final’s biggest draw is Lionel Messi. The legendary Argentinian forward is causing a wave of support not only for Inter Miami but also for MLS at large.

Be sure to sign up for MLS Season Pass before Miami vs. Nashville kicks off at 9 p.m. ET.

