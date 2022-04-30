2022 Met Gala Live Stream: How to Watch the Red Carpet Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The world’s most exclusive party is almost here. As usual, the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, also known as the “Met Gala,” is gearing up to be a glamorous event, with A-list appearances and newsworthy outfits in tow.

If you’re still figuring out how to watch the Met Gala online, you’ve got a couple options: both E! News and Vogue will have live streams of the 2022 Met Gala, letting you watch the stars on the red carpet as they arrive. Read on to find out how to watch the Met Gala online with a free live stream, plus everything else you need to know about the annual fashion event.

Met Gala 2022: Date, Time, Location

After a delayed Met Gala in 2021 and a canceled event in 2020 due to Covid, this year’s annual Costume Institute Benefit is back to its normal time slot on the “first Monday in May.“

The 2022 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 2, with red carpet coverage starting at 6pm ET. As always, the event will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

How to Watch the Met Gala on TV

Looking to watch the Met Gala on TV? Tune into E!. On the channel’s Live from E! talk show, fans can watch the Met Gala red carpet live on TV.

How to Watch the 2022 Met Gala Online

Luckily, it’s not too hard to watch the Met Gala online this year. Below are a few ways to find a 2022 Met Gala live stream online.

1. Stream the Met Gala on Vogue.com

Because Vogue is owned by Condé Nast (one of the Met Gala’s sponsors), the fashion magazine is offering a stream of the Met Gala on its website. This live stream will be hosted LaLa Anthony, Vanessa Hudgens and fashion journalist Hamish Bowles. Head to Vogue.com on the big night to watch the Met Gala red carpet live.

2. Stream the Met Gala on E!

Even without cable, you can watch the Met Gala red carpet online free through E!. You’ll want to sign up for a free trial with a live TV streaming service, like this seven-day free trial to fuboTV.

Use the free trial to watch the Met Gala red carpet online free, with E!’s celebrity interviews, commentary and extensive behind-the-scenes coverage. E! will have the most Met Gala coverage online so you’ll want to take advantage of the fuboTV trial to stream the Met Gala arrivals online free.

E! will also be hosting a special Met Gala live stream on TikTok, which will show some of the stars departing from The Mark Hotel.

Met Gala 2022 Hosts

Each year, Anna Wintour — who has put on the Met Gala since the Nineties — chooses celebrity co-chairs to host the event. This year, Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda have been tapped as co-chairs for the evening, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour will continue in the role of honorary co-chairs.

Met Gala 2022 Theme, Explained

The Met Gala theme this year is Gilded Glamour and White Tie, matching the 2022 exhibition, In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The exhibition is the second entry of a two-piece exhibition, following last year’s In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

Gilded Glamour is meant to invoke the era of industrialization and wealth disparity seen in the late decades of the 19th century. The style of the time was loud and maximalist, full of corsets, bodices, white tie tuxedos, and plenty of frilly, sparkly accents, so celebrities and their designers are sure to run wild with the theme.

The 19th-century era was recently explored in a new HBO series, The Gilded Age, if you want to learn more.

Met Gala 2022 Guest List: Confirmed and Likely Stars

Below are a few of the celebrities on the Met Gala guest list in 2022, plus a few A-list guests you’ll almost certainly see walking the Met red carpet this year.

Ryan Reynolds

As a co-chair, Ryan Reynolds is confirmed to be on the Met Gala guest list. Reynolds skipped last year’s met gala, but was otherwise busy with the release of movies like Free Guy and Red Notice.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively stayed home with her husband, Reynolds, during last year’s event, but she’s confirmed for this year’s Met Gala as another co-chair.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

It’s been a busy year for Lin-Manuel Miranda with the release of Tick, Tick… Boom! and Encanto — both of which received Oscar nods. To cap things off, Miranda will co-chair the 2022 Met Gala with Lively, Reynolds, and Regina King.

Tom Ford

The king of men’s designer fashion, Tom Ford, will be an honorary co-chair at the Met Gala this year. (We’ll likely end up shopping the latest Tom Ford pieces after laying eyes on the dapper designer’s red carpet look).

Megan Thee Stallion

Page Six confirmed that the Htown Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion, will be attending this year’s Met Gala with a look by Moschino.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry confirmed her attendance at the Gala this year, telling Page Six that she’ll “play a whole different card” when it comes to her costume.

Regina King

We still wish Watchmen wasn’t reclassified as a limited series, but at least we’ll get to see its star, Regina King, walk the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala.

Met Gala 2022 Guest List: Possible Guests

The Met Gala guest list is never completely public, leading to some surprise features on the red carpet. Below are a few possible guests we’ll hopefully get to see at the 2022 Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian

Whether you’re a fan of the new Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Hulu, or you’re enraptured by the Kim, Kanye, and Pete Davidson drama, you’re probably asking: will Kim Kardashian be at the Met Gala this year? But the reality mogul has neither confirmed or denied her attendance as of this writing.

Rihanna

With a baby due any day now, Rihanna probably won’t be up for a big red carpet event like the Met Gala. Still, fans are hopeful to see the Fenty founder step out in another incredible maternity outfit.

Blackpink

Blackpink’s Rosé made a Met Gala debut last year, and fans are hoping to see more of the K-Pop group at this year’s event. But there’s still no word if that will happen.

What Is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is an annual fundraiser and opening celebration of the Costume Institute’s newest fashion exhibit. Unlike other A-list celebrity events like the Oscars and the Grammys, the prestigious Gala is not an awards ceremony. Those famous enough to be invited by Anna Wintour, the event’s chairperson, will still have to fork over $30,000 for a single ticket or up to $300,000 for a table (oftentimes, fashion labels will pay the price of a celebrity’s ticket in exchange for wearing their clothing).

