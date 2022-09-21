Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. can’t stay out of the ring.

This weekend, the decorated fighter will take on Japanese MMA superstar Mikuru Asakura for his fourth exhibition bout since retiring 50-0 and beating Conor McGregor in 2017. In his three exhibition bouts thus far, Mayweather has taken down Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, and Don Moore.

Asakura, meantime, is an accomplished and well-known active MMA fighter in Japan’s Rizin Fighting Federation with a 16-3-1 professional record. Asakura also boasts an internet following of 2.73 million subscribers on YouTube (a likely motive for Mayweather’s agreement to the exhibition fight).

As always, boxing fans are thrilled to see one of the sport’s all-time greats step back in the ring. If you’re in the same boat, read on. Below is everything you need to know about the exhibition bout, including how to watch Mayweather vs. Asakura online, and details including fight start time and purse.

When Is Mayweather vs. Asakura? Date, Fight Time, Location

Mayweather vs. Asakura is set for Saturday, September 24. Mayweather will be heading to Asakura’s home turf, with the fight happening at the Saitama Super Arena outside of Tokyo, Japan.

Although the fight is happening in Japan, it’s scheduled for a reasonable hour for U.S. viewers with coverage starting at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.

How to Watch Mayweather vs. Asakura Online: Live Stream Details

Looking to live stream Mayweather vs. Asakura online here in the U.S.? Head to FITE.tv. The combat sports streamer is offering an HD pay-per-view live stream of the Mayweather vs. Asakura fight, which lets you watch Mayweather vs. Asakura online as well as the event’s undercard fights.

The Mayweather vs. Asakura PPV live stream costs $29.99 on FITE.tv, and you don’t need any kind of membership to purchase the event. Once you purchase the PPV live stream, you can watch Mayweather vs. Asakura on your streaming devices, smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet. Buy the PPV live stream on FITE.tv here.

How to Watch Mayweather vs. Asakura Online Free

Saturday’s exhibition bout is exclusively available as a PPV event, so there’s no (legal) way to live stream Mayweather vs. Asakura for free online. What’s good about PPV purchases on FITE.tv, however, is that you can replay the event as many times as you want, meaning you can live stream the fight as it happens and then rewind and watch Mayweather vs. Asakura for free online afterward.

Mayweather vs. Asakura Purse, Odds, Fight Card

Like “Money” Mayweather’s previous exhibition bouts, he faces off against Asakura as the heavy favorite. Still, Asakura has the potential to give Mayweather a challenge. The Japanese southpaw is just 30 years old — 15 years younger than Mayweather — and has two inches on Money. Plus, Asakura has been much more active than Mayweather with four professional fights last year (of which he won three).

Because Mayweather vs. Asakura is an exhibition bout, fans are also curious about the purse — and Mayweather is, as usual, not shy to share the numbers. True to his nickname, Money says he will earn between $15 and $20 million for Saturday’s fight, per the Daily Mail. “Nine minutes, $20 million, not bad,” said Mayweather.

In addition to Mayweather vs. Asakura, Saturday’s event will also include three undercard fights before the main event. See the fights below:

Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi vs. Koji “Kouzi”Tanaka

Nadaka Yoshinari vs. Bandasak So Trakunpet

Miura Kota vs. Bunchuai Phonsungnoen

The bout between Mayweather and Asakura is being put on by Rizin Fighting Federation, which will also host RIZIN 38 right after Mayweather vs. Asakura. If you’re into MMA, we recommend getting the RIZIN 38 PPV live stream as well, which is also available on FITE.tv for $14.99.

Will Mayweather Fight Connor McGregor Again?

While fans are excited to see Mayweather fight Asakura, there’s been quite a bit of buzz about a rematch between Mayweather and UFC superstar Connor McGregor. Mayweather recently confirmed to the Daily Mail that the two celebrity fighters will face off in 2023, although it’s uncertain whether the fight will be an exhibition bout or a professional rematch.