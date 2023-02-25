Matias vs. Ponce Livestream: How to Watch the Championship Boxing Fight Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Boxing fans are in for a treat tonight as Subriel Matias and Jeremias Ponce duke it out for the vacant IBF super lightweight title.

Both rising stars with aggressive, powerful styles, Matias vs. Ponce is expected to be an explosive matchup. For Matias (18-1), whose wins have all come by way of knockout, tonight will be his first shot at a title. Ponce is looking to extend an impressive 30-0 record (20 knockouts) and also nab his first major world title.

If you’re looking to watch Matias vs. Ponce tonight, read on. Below is a full guide on where to stream Matias vs. Ponce online, as well as the event’s undercard fights, plus details on the fight’s start time and odds.

Note: Tomorrow will see another highly-anticipated fight between YouTube star Jake Paul and Tommy Fury — head here for details on how to watch that fight.

How to Watch Matias vs. Ponce Online: Streaming Guide

The best way to watch Matias vs. Ponce online is through Showtime’s streaming service of the same name. It’s not a pay-per-view (PPV) event, but you will need to get a subscription to Showtime to stream the fight. A subscription to Showtime will let you stream Matias vs. Ponce on your web browser, or in the Showtime app on any smart device.

Luckily, Showtime offers a very generous 30-day free trial to start out. Once the free trial is up, payment kicks in at $10.99 per month or $99 per year if you pay annually.

Besides the Matias vs. Ponce live stream, a subscription to Showtime gets you on-demand access to shows like Yellowjackets, Dexter, and Billions, as well as popular movies and other combat sports live streams.

Stream Matias vs. Ponce With Showtime on Amazon

Already have an Amazon Prime Video account? You can sign up for Showtime on Prime Video by adding the streamer as a Prime Video channel. This method gets you all the same content as a standalone Showtime subscription, including tonight’s Matias vs. Ponce live stream, but your Showtime subscription will be conveniently located within Prime Video. The Prime Video Showtime add-on costs $10.99 a month and starts with a seven-day free trial.

How to Watch Matias vs. Ponce for Free Online

If you want to watch Matias vs. Ponce online for free, you’re in luck: Thanks to the 30-day free trial from Showtime, you can sign up for an account now and watch the fight without paying anything (the seven-day Showtime free trial through Amazon Prime Video will also get you a free Matias vs. Ponce livestream). Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial is over to avoid being charged.

When is Matias vs. Ponce? Date, Start Time, Location

Matias vs. Ponce is happening tonight, Saturday, Feb. 25 at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN.

The event begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, with Matias and Ponce making their way around the ring at approximately 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.

Matias vs. Ponce Odds, Undercard

Although Matias has ten fewer fights than Ponce and one loss, oddsmakers have the elder Matias to win tonight. The Puerto Rican fighter currently has odds of -400 against Ponce’s +270.

Although Matias has ten fewer fights than Ponce and one loss, oddsmakers have the elder Matias to win tonight. The Puerto Rican fighter currently has odds of -400 against Ponce's +270.

Jeremias "Jere" Ponce went pro fairly recently (considering his 30-fight career) back in 2015. He's won several national titles and an IBO super lightweight belt in 2019, but never a major world championship. Most recently, Ponce knocked out Achiko Odikadze in April of last year to secure his 30th win.

At 30 years old, Matias is four years older than Ponce but also started his career in 2015. He’s had a stellar career with 18 wins by knockout and just one loss, but Matias is still best known for a tragic 2019 bout against Maxim Dadashev that ended in the former’s death due to injuries sustained in the ring.

Besides the main event between Ponce and Matias, we’ll also get a few great undercard fights to start things off. Here’s the full Matias vs. Ponce fight card for tonight:

Subriel Matias vs. Jeremias Ponce — Vacant IBF world super lightweight title

Jamal James vs. Alberto Palmetta — Welterweights

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Joseph Adorno — Junior welterweights

Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs. Ve Shawn Owens — Welterweights

Jonathan Lopez Marcano vs. Eduardo de Oliveira Guedes Diogo — Bantamweights

Derrick Jackson vs. Willie Jones — Welterweights

Kel Spencer vs. Margarito Hernandez — Welterweights

Breeon Carothers vs. Kevin Schmidt — Lightweights