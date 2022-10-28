Lomachenko vs. Ortiz Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Vasiliy Lomachenko — one of the world’s best lightweight boxers — is returning to the ring this weekend to take on the undefeated Jamaine Ortiz. And the stakes are high for both fighters, as the winner will most likely get a shot at undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney.

If you’re looking to see some premier boxing this weekend, read on. Below is everything you need to know about the event, including how to watch Lomachenko vs. Ortiz online with ESPN+ and how to get tickets to the fight.

When is Lomachenko vs. Ortiz? Date, Time, Tickets

Lomachenko vs. Ortiz is slated for Saturday, Oct. 29, with the main card kicking off at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Lomachenko and Ortiz’s bout will be happening at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. If you’re in the area and looking to see one of the world’s best fighters in person, we highly recommend picking up tickets to Lomachenko vs. Ortiz. Head to Ticketmaster.com to secure a spot, where ticket prices are starting at $72.75, as of writing.

How to Watch Lomachenko vs. Ortiz on TV

As an ESPN+ exclusive, Lomachenko vs. Ortiz will not be available on any live TV channels. See below for details on how to live stream Lomachenko vs. Ortiz on ESPN+

How to Watch Lomachenko vs. Ortiz Online

The only way to live stream Lomachenko vs. Ortiz at home is with ESPN+. The platform will have a free Lomachenko vs. Ortiz live stream for subscribers, but you will need to be a member to watch the fight live.

If you’re not an ESPN+ subscriber, head here to sign up. ESPN+ costs $9.99 per month, or $99 if you pay for a year upfront. Besides letting you watch Lomachenko vs. Ortiz live online this weekend, a subscription to ESPN+ will get you a ton of other live sports events including UFC fights, NFL games, NHL hockey games, soccer, and much more. The streamer also has on-demand sports content such as the complete 30 for 30 library.

However, if you’re signing up for ESPN+, there’s an opportunity to save some money every month in the form of the Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle includes ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+, all for $13.99 per month — saving you $11 compared to paying for each streaming service separately. If you already have Hulu and Disney+, cancel them and sign up for the Disney Bundle before Lomachenko vs. Ortiz on Saturday to cut down your streaming bill.

How to Watch Lomachenko vs. Ortiz Free Online

Because Lomachenko vs. Ortiz is an ESPN+ exclusive — and ESPN+ does not offer a free trial — there’s no way to (legally) live stream Lomachenko vs. Ortiz online for free.

Lomachenko vs. Ortiz Odds, Card, Prediction

Despite his undefeated 16-0-1 record, 26-year-old Jamaine Ortiz faces Goliathan odds against the decorated Vasiliy Lomachenko. The Ukrainian boxer is a former world champion in three weight classes and a gold-winning Olympian — all after being one of the best amateur boxers ever with a record of 396 wins and 1 loss. In his professional career, Lomachenko has built a record of 16-2 with 11 knockouts.

Considering Lomachanko’s previous successes, oddsmakers have the 34-year-old as the heavy favorite for Saturday’s fight with odds of -2000, compared to Oritz’s +900.

Of course, viewers will get a few other great fights in the lead-up to Lomachenko vs. Ortiz. Here’s the full Lomachenko vs. Ortiz fight card:

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz — Lightweight

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Jose Matias Romero — Featherweight

Duke Ragan vs. Luis Lebron — Featherweight

Troy Isley vs. Quincy LaVallais — Junior middleweight

Be sure to sign up for ESPN+ before Saturday night to watch Lomachenko vs. Ortiz online.

