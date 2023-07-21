2023 Leagues Cup Livestream: How to Watch the Soccer Tournament Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: MLS Season Pass is the best place to watch the 2023 Leagues Cup, as it’s the only place where you can watch every game live. Sign up here.

Buy MLS Season Pass $12.99+

The 2023 Leagues Cup kicks off Friday, pitting North American clubs from MLS and Liga MX against each other.

But this year’s tournament is especially exciting, thanks to a new player on Inter Miami: Lionel Messi. The already-legendary Argentinian announced his jump from Paris Saint-Germain to Inter Miami in June, and Friday will be his debut with the new team (and MLS), alongside former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets.

Looking to watch the Leagues Cup online? Read on. Below is a complete guide on how to stream the Leagues Cup in 2023 (including Messi’s debut game) plus details on the Leagues Cup schedule.

How to Watch the Leagues Cup Online

Starting this year, every MLS game — and every Leagues Cup game — will be shown on Apple TV’s new streaming app, MLS Season Pass. This makes Season Pass the best option if you’re looking to stream the Leagues Cup online.

Buy MLS Season Pass $12.99+

If you already have an Apple TV+ subscription, you’ll get a deal on MLS Season Pass at $12.99 per month or $79 for the year. If you’re not an Apple TV+ subscriber, MLS Season Pass costs $14.99 a month or $99 a year. Apple TV+ (without MLS Season Pass) costs just $6.99 a month after a seven-day free trial and comes with original content like Ted Lasso and Severance, so we think it’s worth signing up for to get this deal on MLS Season Pass. Editor’s picks

Buy Free Trial Apple TV+

Of course, MLS League Pass also gets you every other MLS game throughout the season — including the playoffs in the fall.

A handful of games will also be shown on FS1 and some will be free to watch on Apple TV, but if you’re looking to follow the tournament, you’ll need a subscription to MLS Season Pass. You can also find several games with Spanish-language commentary on Univision and UniMás — stream those with a subscription to DirecTV Stream (seven-day free trial here). See which games are being shown outside of MLS Season Pass on the Leagues Cup schedule here.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

When is the Leagues Cup? 2023 Schedule

The 2023 Leagues Cup kicks off on Friday, July 21 with the Cruz Azul vs. Miami. The tournament is scheduled to wrap up with the 2023 Leagues Cup final and third-place game on Aug. 19.

Below is the schedule for every Leagues Cup group stage game.

Friday, July 21

Cruz Azul vs. Miami — 5 p.m.

Orlando vs. Houston — 5 p.m.

Austin vs. Mazatlán — 5:30 p.m.

Dallas vs. Charlotte — 6 p.m.

León vs. Vancouver — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Montréal vs. Pumas — 4:30 p.m. on MLS Season Pass,

New York vs. New England — 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Tijuana — 5 p.m.

Salt Lake vs. Seattle — 6:30 p.m.

Portland vs. San Jose — 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 23

New York City vs. Atlas — 4 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Kansas City — 4:30 p.m.

Columbus vs. St. Louis — 4:30 p.m.

Nashville vs. Colorado — 5:30 p.m.

Puebla vs. Minnesota — 6 p.m. Trending Ryan Gosling Gifts BTS’ Jimin a Guitar From 'Barbie' Movie Here’s What’s Wrong With Jason Aldean’s Vision of America Special Counsel Probes Team Trump's Jan. 6 'War Room' Sheryl Crow Slams Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’: ‘It’s Just Lame’

Tuesday, July 25

Miami vs. Atlanta — 4:30 p.m.

Santos Laguna vs. Houston — 5:30 p.m.

Dallas vs. Necaxa — 6:30 p.m.

Mazatlán vs. Juárez — 6:30 p.m.

LA vs. León — 7:30 p.m. Related

Wednesday, July 26

Montréal vs. D.C. — 4:30 p.m.

New York City vs. Toronto — 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Queretaro — 4:30 p.m.

San Luis vs. New England — 4:30 p.m.

Monterrey vs. Salt Lake — 6:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Tigres — 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 27

Chivas vs. Cincinnati — 5 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Chicago — 5:30 p.m.

Nashville vs. Toluca — 5:30 p.m.

América vs. St. Louis — 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Cruz Azul vs. Atlanta — 4 p.m.

Necaxa vs. Charlotte — 4:30 p.m.

Santos Laguna vs. Orlando — 4:30 p.m.

Austin vs. Juárez — 5:30 p.m.

Pumas vs. D.C. — 5:30 p.m.

LA vs. Vancouver — 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 30

Atlas vs. Toronto — 4:30 p.m.

New York vs. San Luis — 4:30 p.m.

Tijuana vs. Queretaro — 4:30 p.m.

Monterrey vs. Seattle — 6 p.m.

Tigres vs. San Jose — 8 p.m.

Monday, July 31

América vs Columbus — 5 p.m.

Puebla vs. Chicago — 5:30 p.m.

Toluca vs. Colorado — 6:30 p.m.

Chivas vs. Kansas City — 7 p.m.