Federer’s Farewell: Here’s How to Watch Roger Federer’s Final Match at the Laver Cup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Tennis fans around the world will be glued to their screens Friday when Roger Federer plays the last professional tennis match of his storied career at the 2022 Laver Cup.

The Swiss tennis star announced his retirement last week, citing ongoing injuries and surgeries over the last few years. Calling it a “bittersweet decision,” the 41-year-old announced that he would play one final time, at this weekend’s Laver Cup.

The annual team tennis tournament pits six of Europe’s biggest tennis stars against six players from the rest of the world, and Federer takes to the court Friday for a doubles match against the American pair of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. Federer’s doubles partner for Team Europe: none other than his longtime rival (and good friend) Rafael Nadal.

Switzerland’s Roger Federer (R) and Spain’s Rafael Nadal attend a practice session ahead of the 2022 Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London on September 22, 2022 AFP via Getty Images

The 2022 Laver Cup will be available to watch on the Tennis Channel. Don’t have the Tennis Channel? It’s available on most cable TV packages (like this one from Verizon Fios).

Fans can also stream Federer’s final match on the Tennis Channel through fuboTV or DIRECTV Stream.

Want to watch Federer at the Laver Cup? Here’s what you need to know about the annual tournament and how to find a livestream to watch the tennis matches online.

When Is the Laver Cup?

The fifth edition of the Laver Cup will be held at The O2 Arena in London from September 23-25, 2022. The matches kick off Friday at 1pm British local time (8am ET / 5am PT).

Federer’s doubles match at the Laver Cup takes place during the night session, which starts at 7pm British time (2pm ET / 11am PT).

The Laver Cup final matches take place Sunday, beginning at 12pm British local time (7am ET / 4am PT).

How Does the Laver Cup Work?

The Laver Cup pits Team Europe vs. Team World with a series of singles and doubles matches played over three days (Friday to Sunday).

Each player competes in at least one singles match during the first two days. At least four of the six players must play doubles.

To win the Laver Cup, a team must be the first to reach 13 points. Each win is worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday, and three points on Sunday.

How to Watch the 2022 Laver Cup: Livestream Tennis Online

In the U.S., you can find a 2022 Laver Cup livestream on the Tennis Channel. You can get the Tennis Channel on most cable TV packages

Prefer to stream the Laver Cup online? Watch the Laver Cup on DIRECTV Stream. The streaming service’s “Choice” plan gets you 100+ channels, including Tennis Channel, so you can use DIRECTV Stream to watch Federer’s final match online.

DIRECTV Stream “Choice” normally costs $69.99/month but DIRECTV is currently offer a free trial for new customers here. Use the trial to live stream Federer’s Laver Cup match online for free.

Buy DIRECTV Stream Free Trial

You can also livestream Federer at the Laver Cup through fuboTV. Like DIRECTV, fubo’s live TV service lets you stream the Tennis Channel on your phone, computer, tablet and connected TV through the fubo app.

Fubo also offers a 7-day free trial here that you can use to watch the Laver Cup online for free.

Both free trials will let you livestream tennis at the Laver Cup through the weekend without being charged. Choose to continue with fuboTV at $69.99/month or DIRECTV Stream at $69.99/month afterwards or cancel your subscription before the end of the free streaming period.

Buy fuboTV Free Trial

If you want to watch the UK Laver Cup broadcast, you can use a virtual private network, like this one from ExpressVPN, to watch the Laver Cup live on Eurosport.

Laver Cup 2022 Teams, Players

Each Laver Cup team is comprised of six tennis players, and led by a team captain. The captain of Europe this year is Bjorn Borg, and the captain of Team World is John McEnroe.

Three of the six players qualify based on their ATP singles ranking; the other three are “captain’s picks,” chosen by the respective team captains.

Joining Federer on Team Europe are some of his greatest peers and rivals, including Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. Europe also boasts two of tennis’ rising stars, with Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Italy’s Matteo Berrettini is the Team Europe alternate for this year’s Laver Cup and Federer has already revealed that he will be replaced by Berrettini for the rest of the event following his doubles match with Nadal.

The players on Team World are Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe, Jack Sock and alternate Tommy Paul.