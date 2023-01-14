KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr Live Stream: How to Watch the Influencer Boxing Fight Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The influencer boxing world continues its rapid growth tonight with a huge event headlined by KSI and FaZe Temperrr.

Besides the main event between KSI and Temperrr, MF & DAZN: X Series 004, as the event is billed, will see appearances from rapper Zanetti, BMXer Ryan Taylor, TikTok star Faith Ordway, and OnlyFans creator Elle Brooke. Some professional fighters are also in the mix, such as Anthony Taylor, Idris Virgo (who appeared on Love Island), and Josh Brueckner.

In short, it’s a wild, ambitious event that’s certainly worth checking out — whether for the internet personalities, the professional fighters, or the exciting collision of both. Below is a full guide on how to watch KSI vs. Temperrr online, including PPV details, start time, and betting odds.

How to Watch KSI vs. Temperrr Online: PPV Streaming Guide, Price

Tonight’s event is available exclusively as a DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) event, so the only way to watch KSI vs. Temperrr online is to get a membership to DAZN (if you don’t already have one) and purchase the PPV live stream.

A membership to DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $149.99 per year if you pay annually (the annual plan saves you about $90 a year). Once you’re signed up for DAZN, you’ll be able to purchase the KSI vs. Temperrr PPV live stream for $39.99. This means you’ll need to pay a total of $59.98 to stream KSI vs. Temperrr online if you’re a new DAZN subscriber.

The DAZN app is available on all streaming devices, from smart TVs to laptops and phones, so you can watch KSI vs. Temperrr online from just about anywhere.

Luckily, a membership to DAZN gets you much more than access to the KSI vs. Temperrr PPV live stream. The combat sports streamer delivers regular events — many of which are free for subscribers (no PPV purchase required) — including professional boxing matches and exhibition bouts. Next month, DAZN will have a live stream of the championship bout between Amanda Serrano and Erika Cruz.

When is KSI vs. Temperrr? Date, Time, Location

KSI vs. Temperrr is happening today, Saturday, Jan. 14 at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London.

The event kicks off slightly early for U.S. viewers at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. KSI and Temperrr should walk the ring around 5:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. PT. Your DAZN PPV purchase comes with unlimited replays, so, if the event is too early for your schedule, you can always catch the fights later in the day.

KSI vs. Temperrr Odds, Fight Card

Tonight’s bout marks KSI’s third exhibition bout and sixth fight overall. He has yet to lose a boxing match, most recently knocking out Luis Alcaraz Pineda and Swarmz during a double-header event in August. Temperrr, on the other hand, has just three fights under his belt and one loss.

Considering their records, oddsmakers have KSI as the favorite to win tonight with moneyline odds of -1250 against Temperrr’s +700 (BetOnline).

KSI was originally scheduled to clash with MMA fighter Dillon Danis for MF & DAZN: X Series 004, but Danis was unable to prepare for the fight and backed out earlier this month. Trending Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69 ‘Violated, Confused, and Incredibly Disrespected’: Another Woman Accuses Andrew Callaghan of Sexual Misconduct Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event Mel Brooks Reveals All-Star Ensemble That Will Tell More ‘History of the World’

Later this year, KSI is hoping for a bout against Jake Paul, the unofficial king of the celebrity boxing world. “[Temperrr] can catch me all he wants. He’s getting knocked out. Your boy has trained too hard for this,” said KSI. “I got an end goal and that is Jake Paul. Best believe I will get past every single opponent, and when I get to him, he’s getting flatlined. He’s getting destroyed. My legacy will live on forever.”

As mentioned, KSI vs. Temperrr isn’t the only influencer boxing match happening at the OVO tonight. Here’s a full list of the KSI vs. Temperrr undercard fights worth tuning in for:

KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr — MF Cruiserweight title

Slim vs. Tom Zanetti — MF Light Heavyweight title

Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner — Cruiserweight

Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz — Cruiserweight

Joe Fournier vs. Tony Christodoulou — Cruiserweight

Elle Brooke vs. Faith Ordway — Women’s super lightweight

Anthony Taylor vs. Idris Virgo — Light heavyweight

Be sure to get a subscription to DAZN and purchase the KSI vs. Temperrr PPV live stream to watch every fight online tonight.

