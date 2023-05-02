Coronation Livestream: How to Watch King Charles & Queen Camilla’s Coronation Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s reign is about to be official: This Saturday, the monarchs’ coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey in London.

This will be the first British coronation since Queen Elizabeth II’s in 1953, and follows a stream of recent royal news including the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September to the release of Prince Harry’s smash-hit memoir, Spare, in January.

The coronation — and the accompanying Coronation Concert on Sunday — are expected to draw thousands of attendees and huge viewership through TV coverage and online livestreams. If you’re looking to join in and witness the historic event, read on. Below is a full guide on how to watch King Charles’ coronation online from the U.S.

Watch King Charles’ Coronation Online for Free With a VPN

Viewers in the U.K. will be able to watch the coronation for free online through BBC iPlayer, but those of us in the U.S. can also access the free livestream by using a VPN (virtual private network).

Unfamiliar with VPNs? They’re services that let you virtually change your streaming device’s location to another region, unlocking any geo-restricted content only available in other countries. So, with a VPN, you can change your device’s region to the U.K. and watch the free livestream of King Charles’ coronation on BBC iPlayer, even though the service is normally unavailable to U.S. viewers.

If you want to go the VPN route and watch the coronation for free, we recommend using ExpressVPN. It costs $12.95 a month, but comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee that you can use once the coronation is over to get your subscription payment back.

Once you’ve signed up for ExpressVPN, add the extension to your browser and set your location to the U.K. Then, navigate to BBC iPlayer and enjoy a free livestream of the coronation.

How to Watch King Charles’ Coronation in the U.S.

In the U.S., King Charles’ coronation will be broadcast on several channels including ABC News, CBS, CNN, Fox News, and NBC, so tune in to any of those channels if you’re watching with cable or satellite.

How to Watch King Charles’ Coronation Without Cable

If you don’t have cable, you can watch the coronation online through Paramount+ or a live TV streaming service that carries any of the above channels. We recommend fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial and carries ABC News. This free trial with fuboTV will let you stream the coronation for free — just remember to cancel before the trial is over.

Other live TV streaming services that you can use to watch the coronation include Sling ($45 a month) and Hulu + Live TV ($69.99 a month), which both carry at least one channel showing the ceremony.

When is King Charles’ Coronation? Date, Schedule

King Charles’ coronation officially starts at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET) on Saturday, May 6, and will last around two hours. Livestreams and broadcasts are all scheduled to begin around 5 a.m. ET.

The Coronation Concert will take place on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET). You can watch the Coronation Concert on BBC iPlayer with a VPN, but it’s unclear if any U.S. platforms will provide coverage of the concert.

King Charles’ Coronation Performers, Attendees

As expected, King Charles' coronation will draw high-profile attendees including other members of the royal family and prominent politicians from around the world. Confirmed coronation attendees include First Lady Jill Biden (though Joe Biden will not attend), Prince Harry (but not Meghan Markle), and Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

At the Coronation Concert the following day, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, and Lionel Richie are all scheduled to perform. Tune into BBC iPlayer with a VPN to watch their performances live online.

King Charles & Royal Family Background Books, Shows

If the coronation has ignited (or re-ignited) your interest in the royal family, there are plenty of new shows, movies, and books about the famous family.

For more background on the U.K.’s new monarch, be sure to check out the new docuseries King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone. Available on Paramount+, the series explores the King’s personal life from childhood to recent issues like his struggles with Prince Harry. Watch on Paramount+ here.

You can also learn more about King Charles III through The King: The Life of Charles III, a biography of the monarch by best-selling author Christopher Andersen, which was released last winter.

Buy The King: The Life of Charles III $15.69

Of course, if you’re even slightly interested in the workings of the royal family, we highly recommend reading Prince Harry’s Spare (if you haven’t already). The memoir provides a candid look at the Duke of Sussex’s public and private life, from his childhood to recent conflicts with the Royal Family, and quickly generated headlines when published. Buy a copy of Spare on Amazon here.