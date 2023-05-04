Kentucky Derby Livestream: How to Watch the 149th Running Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Don a big hat and grab a mint julep: the 2023 Kentucky Derby is almost here.

As always, this year’s running of the Kentucky Derby will bring the best three-year-old Thoroughbreds from around the globe to Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Also known as “The Run for the Roses” and “The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports,” the Derby has run every year since 1875, making this year’s meeting the 149th running.

Whether you’re a racing geek, a casual fan, or a party host, the Kentucky Derby is one of the year’s best sports events. If you’re looking to join the fun and watch the Kentucky Derby live, read on. Below is a full guide on how to stream the Kentucky Derby online, including a way to watch the Kentucky Derby for free.

The Kentucky Derby will be broadcast on NBC, so tune in there if you’re watching with cable or satellite.

If you’ve cut the cord, there are still a few easy ways to stream the Kentucky Derby online this year. Here are some of our favorites — all of which let you watch the Derby online using any TV streaming device, laptop, phone, or tablet.

1. Stream the Kentucky Derby on fuboTV

One way to watch the Kentucky Derby online is to get a live TV streaming service that carries NBC, such as fuboTV. Besides NBC, fuboTV offers up to more than 220 live TV channels, and you get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. fuboTV starts with a seven-day free trial, after which you’ll need to pay $74.99 a month to keep service. Editor’s picks

2. Stream the Kentucky Derby on Peacock

The easiest way to watch the Kentucky Derby live online is with Peacock. The NBC streaming service, which costs just $5 a month, will be offering live coverage of the event for subscribers. In addition to the Kentucky Derby stream, you’ll get tons of on-demand content and some future live sports events with your subscription.

3. Stream the Kentucky Derby on Sling

Another great live TV streaming service with NBC in its channel lineup is Sling. To watch the Kentucky Derby on NBC with Sling, you’ll need to get the Sling Blue package, which costs $45 a month and delivers 42 live TV channels in total.

Buy Sling $45

How to Watch the Kentucky Derby for Free Online

Want to stream the Kentucky Derby for free? Be sure to take advantage of the free trial from fuboTV. Because the free trial lasts seven days, you’ll be able to watch the whole event without paying — plus other live events after the Derby is over (maybe NBA or NHL playoff games). Just be sure to cancel your subscription before the trial is over to avoid paying.

When is the Kentucky Derby? Date, Race Time

The Kentucky Derby is happening on Saturday, May 6. The actual race is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET / 3:57 p.m. PT, but there will be several other races leading up to the Derby, with NBC coverage of the day starting at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

2023 Kentucky Derby Horses, Odds

As in previous Kentucky Derby meetings, the 2023 race will see 20 horses racing for the blanket of roses. Here’s the full list of horses running in the 2023 Kentucky Derby, as well as each horse’s jockey.

1: Hit Show — Manny Franco

2: Verifying — Tyler Gaffalione

3: Two Phil’s — Jareth Loveberry

4: Confidence Game — James Graham

5: Tapit Trice — Luis Saez

6: Kingsbarns — Jose L. Ortiz

7: Reincarnate — John R. Velazquez

8: Mage — Javier Castellano

9: Skinner — Juan J. Hernandez

10: Practical Move — Ramon A. Vazquez

11: Disarm — Joel Rosario

12: Jace’s Road — Florent Geroux

13: Sun Thunder — Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.

14: Angel of Empire — Flavien Prat

15: Forte — Irad Ortiz, Jr.

16: Raise Cain — Gerardo Corrales

17: Derma Sotogake (Japan) — Christophe Lemaire

18: Rocket Can — Junior Alvarado

19: Lord Miles — Paco Lopez

20: Continuar (Japan) — Ryusei Sakai

As of writing, Forte (3-1), Tapit Trice (5-1), and Angel Empire (8-1) are the top prospects to win the Kentucky Derby (Sportsline). Jace’s Road, Raise Cain, Sun Thunder, Reincarnate, and Continuar are all at the bottom of the pile with longshot odds of 50-1.

Who Sponsors the Kentucky Derby?

Woodford Reserve is once again the presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby, having been the race’s “Official Bourbon” since 1999 and its sponsor since 2018. Every year, the bourbon brand offers a $1,000 Mint Julep — a new mint julep recipe sold in limited-edition Kentucky Derby julep cups — and donates the proceeds to charity.

The 2023 iteration of the $1k Mint Julep included 100 silver cups priced at $1,000 and 50 gold cups listed at $3,500. This year’s cups celebrated Secretariat with a sapphire design of the legendary horse’s blue and white silks on every cup.

Those $1k Mint Juleps are sold out, but you can still pick up a bottle of Woodford Reserve to make your own Mint Juleps for a Kentucky Derby party.

