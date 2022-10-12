Kambosos vs. Haney 2 Live Stream: How to Watch the Rematch Boxing Fight Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

This past June, Kambosos vs. Haney saw Devin Haney beat George Kambosos Jr. to become the first unified 135-pound champion of the world. But now Kambosos is getting a shot at redemption in Kambosos vs. Haney 2, as he looks to strip Haney of his IBF, WBA (super), WBC, and WBO belts.

Read on for all the details about the rematch, including how to watch Kambosos vs. Haney 2 live online and tips on how to live stream the fight for free.

Kambosos vs. Haney 2 Date, Time, Location & Tickets

Kambosos vs. Haney 2 is happening this weekend on Saturday, October 15, with an expected main event start time of 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT and prelims at 8 p.m. ET.

Haney and Kambosos’ rematch will take place at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. If you happen to be in Melbourne this weekend, head to Ticketek to secure tickets to the fight, where prices are starting at $99, as of writing.

How to Watch Kambosos vs. Haney 2 on TV

Unlike some big title fights, Kambosos vs. Haney 2 will be available to watch on live TV in the U.S. through ESPN — no pay-per-view purchase required. To watch the fight, just make sure you have ESPN in your cable or satellite package.

How to Watch Kambosos vs. Haney 2 Online Without Cable

If you don’t have cable, you’ve still got plenty of options to watch Kambosos vs. Haney 2. Below are a few of the best ways to live stream Kambosos vs. Haney 2 online without cable, and be sure to scroll down further to see a couple of hacks that let you watch Kambosos vs. Haney 2 for free online.

Stream Kambosos vs. Haney 2 on ESPN+

The easiest way to watch Kambosos vs. Haney 2 online is to get a subscription to ESPN+. The ESPN-owned service will have a live stream of the fight — as well as the prelims — at no additional cost. Plus, you get all the other on-demand content and live streams on ESPN+. Best of all, a subscription costs just $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

Stream Kambosos vs. Haney 2 on DirecTV Stream

Another way to watch Kambosos vs. Haney 2 online is to get a live TV streaming service that includes ESPN, such as DirecTV Stream. Besides ESPN, DirecTV Stream gets you access to over 140 live TV channels, and a subscription costs $69.99 per month. Plus, the streaming service starts with a five-day free trial before you pay.

Stream Kambosos vs. Haney 2 on fuboTV

Another great live TV streaming service with ESPN for Kambosos vs. Haney 2 is fuboTV. The streaming service’s channel lineup includes well over a hundred live channels, including ESPN, and also costs $69.99 per month after a seven-day free trial.

Stream Kambosos vs. Haney 2 on Sling

Looking to get a live TV streaming service for less? Check out Sling. A Sling Orange package gets you 31 channels (including ESPN to watch Kambosos vs. Haney 2 online), and it costs just $35 a month. Plus, Sling cuts that price in half for your first month.

How to Watch Kambosos vs. Haney 2 for Free Online

Because this weekend’s fight is being shown live on ESPN, there are a couple of hacks to watch Kambosos vs. Haney 2 for free online in the form of free trials through live TV streaming services.

As mentioned above, both DirecTV Stream and fuboTV offer free trials (DirecTV Stream’s is five days long and fuboTV’s is seven days long). Because both of these streamers include ESPN in their channel lineups, you’ll be able to get a Kambosos vs. Haney 2 live stream for free during the trial window of either service.

Kambosos vs. Haney 2 Fight Card, Odds, Predictions

In their first fight, Devin Haney proved oddsmakers right by beating George Kambosos Jr. Going into the rematch this Saturday, Haney is unsurprisingly the heavy favorite with moneyline odds of -1100 compared to Kambosos Jr.’s +610 (Fandeul). But Kambosos Jr. is still an excellent fighter with 20 wins (and 10 KOs) under his belt before his first professional loss to Haney.

Besides Kambosos vs. Haney 2, there are a few other exciting fights going down before the main event on Saturday. Here’s the full fight card for Kambosos vs. Haney 2:

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr.

Jason Moloney vs. Nawaphon Kaikanha — WBC Bantamweight Eliminator

Andrew Moloney vs. Norbelto Jimenez — Junior Bantamweights

Cherneka Johnson vs. Susie Ramadan — Junior Featherweights for Johnson’s IBF Title