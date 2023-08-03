Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Livestream: How to Watch the Celebrity Boxing Match Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: You can stream the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight on DAZN, PPV.com, or ESPN+.

Buy Paul vs. Diaz PPV $59.99

Jake Paul is back in the ring this weekend, facing perhaps his most famous opponent yet: former UFC superstar Nate Diaz. Considering Paul’s (somewhat surprising) boxing talent and Diaz’s savage resilience, it’s likely to be a very interesting fight.

Related: How to Watch UFC Fight Night Online This Weekend

If you’re a fan of Paul or Diaz — or you’re just curious about how the highly-anticipated fight will play out — read on. Below is a quick guide on where to stream Paul vs. Diaz online this weekend, plus key details about the fight including its start time and odds.

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Online

As with most big fights, Paul vs. Diaz will only be available as a PPV livestream. However, unlike most PPV fights, the Paul vs. Diaz PPV will be available on a few different streaming services including DAZN, PPV.com, and ESPN+. See pricing details for each option below.

1. Stream Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz on DAZN

DAZN is one of the best places to watch the Paul vs. Diaz fight online, but you’ll have to subscribe to DAZN in order to purchase the PPV through the service. Monthly DAZN subscriptions start at $19.99 a month ($1 for your first month), but you can save by paying for a year upfront. Once you’re signed up for a DAZN subscription, you’ll be able to purchase the Paul vs. Diaz PPV livestream for $59.99.

Buy Paul vs. Diaz PPV @ DAZN $59.99 Editor’s picks

2. Stream Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz on PPV.com

Another one of the best places to watch Paul vs. Diaz online is PPV.com, which is offering the Paul vs. Diaz PPV livestream for $59.99. Best of all? You don’t have to sign up for a subscription to purchase the fight on PPV.com.

Buy Paul vs. Diaz PPV @ PPV.com $59.99

3. Stream Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz on ESPN+

ESPN+ is also offering the Paul vs. Diaz PPV livestream. Like DAZN, you’ll need to subscribe to ESPN+ before purchasing the PPV. ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month by itself, or — a better option — you can bundle ESPN+ with Hulu and Disney+ for just $12.99 a month. After you’ve signed up for ESPN+, you can purchase the Paul vs. Diaz PPV livestream for $59.99.

Buy Paul vs. Diaz PPV @ ESPN+ $59.99

When is Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz? Fight Date, Start Time

The Paul vs. Diaz fight is going down on Saturday, August 5, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The event starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Tickets

In the Dallas area this weekend? You can still buy last-minute tickets to Paul vs. Diaz on trusted resale websites like Vivid Seats. Paul vs. Diaz ticket prices are starting at $59 on Vivid Seats, as of writing.

Buy Paul vs. Diaz Tickets Vivid Seats

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Odds, Prediction, Fight Card

Over the last few years, Paul has racked up an impressive six professional wins, including a decision victory against UFC legend Anderson Silva and a knockout against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. “The Problem Child’s” first loss came in February when Tommy Fury beat the 26-year-old by split decision.

Diaz, on the other hand, is nearing the end of his career at 38 years old, but he seems to have the same cardio and drive that won him 22 professional MMA fights. The Stockton native’s final UFC fight came in September when he submitted Tony Ferguson via guillotine choke. Related

Due to his size and age advantages, oddsmakers have Paul as the favorite to beat Diaz with a moneyline of -550 against Diaz’s +350.

But Paul vs. Diaz isn’t the only exciting fight on Saturday’s card. Besides the grudge match, we’ll also get a rematch between Amanda Serrano and Heather Hardy for the undisputed women’s featherweight championship, currently held by Serrano.

Here’s the full Paul vs. Diaz fight card:

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz — Cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano (C) vs Heather Hardy 2 — Undisputed women’s featherweight titles

Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry — Women’s super-middleweight

Ashton Sylve vs William Silva — lightweight

Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Villa — Welterweight

Kevin Newman II vs Quilisto Madera — Middleweight

Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens — Super-middleweight