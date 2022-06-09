IndyCar Live Stream: How to Watch the NTT IndyCar Racing Season Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

For some of the closest, most diverse, and most exciting races in the world, motorsport fans turn to IndyCar. Even as F1 increases in popularity, America’s formula racing series events remain must-watch races on our calendars.

If you’re figuring out how to watch IndyCar online without cable, you’re in luck: there are a few easy ways to stream IndyCar online, and even a couple of hacks that let you watch IndyCar live streams for free. Below is everything you need to know about how to watch IndyCar online during the 2022 season.

How to Watch IndyCar Racing on TV

Want to watch IndyCar on TV? You’ll need NBC or USA in your cable package. NBCUniversal, which owns both channels, has exclusive broadcasting rights to NTT Indy Car Racing in the U.S.

How to Watch IndyCar Racing Online: Live Stream Without Cable

For any cord-cutter NTT fans, there are plenty of ways to watch IndyCar online. Below are a few services that let you stream IndyCar online. No matter which option you choose, you’ll be able to watch IndyCar live streams on your streaming devices, Smart TV, laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

1. Watch IndyCar on Peacock

One of the easiest ways to watch IndyCar online is Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform. Besides IndyCar live streams, Peacock also has a host of other live sports, including MLB and NFL games, and hit shows like Yellowstone on-demand.

Peacock does have a free tier, but you’ll need Peacock Premium if you want to watch live IndyCar races. Plus, Peacock Premium is very affordable at just $4.99 per month.

Buy: Peacock Premium Subscription at $4.99

2. Watch IndyCar on DirecTV Stream

Another option that lets you watch IndyCar online is a live TV streaming service like DirecTV Stream. It’s essentially everything you get with a DirecTV cable package, turned into a streaming service that you can access online. And with USA channel included (as well as over 140 other live TV channels), you’ll be able to stream IndyCar online using any smart device (note that some races are only on NBC, which isn’t included in DirecTV Stream).

Normally $69.99 per month, DirecTV Stream is currently running a special deal that gives new customers their first two months for $54.99 each. Plus, DirecTV Stream has a five-day free trial before you pay.

Buy: Free Trial at DirecTV Stream

3. Watch IndyCar on Sling

Budget-friendly live TV streaming service Sling delivers access to both NBC and USA with its Sling Blue package. This makes it a great way to watch IndyCar live streams online using your streaming devices or smart TV.

Sling Blue costs $35 a month, but right now they’re running a deal that gets you $10 off your first month, bringing your first payment down to just $25.

Buy: Sling Subscription at $25

4. Watch IndyCar on fuboTV

Another good live TV streaming service that lets you watch IndyCar live streams is fuboTV. With both NBC and USA in its channel lineup (plus hundreds of other channels) you can stream IndyCar races online. fuboTV costs $69.99 per month but starts with a seven-day free trial to test out the service.

Buy: Free Trial at fuboTV

How to IndyCar Online Free

Want to watch IndyCar live streams for free? It’s possible — if you know where to look.

As mentioned, fuboTV offers a seven-day free trial, and DirecTV Stream has a five-day free trial. Both of these free trials will get you access to NBC and/or USA for free during the trial period, letting you stream IndyCar online for free. This is a great hack if you just want to watch one IndyCar race for free (i.e. you could watch the Sonsino Grand Prix online for free during one of the free trials).

IndyCar Schedule 2022

The 2022 NTT IndyCar season began in February and will run through the beginning of September. Up next is the Sonsino Grand Prix on June 12. Head to IndyCar.com for the full 2022 IndyCar schedule.