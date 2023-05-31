Heat vs. Nuggets Livestream: How to Watch the NBA Finals Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a David and Goliath matchup in the 2023 NBA Finals as the eighth-seeded Miami Heat take on the top-seeded Denver Nuggets.

If you’ve recently cut the cord and you’re figuring out how to watch the Heat vs. the Nuggets online, read on: Below is a full guide on where to stream the 2023 NBA Playoffs online without cable.

Quick Answer: The best way to stream the Heat vs. Nuggets games online is with fuboTV, which carries ABC and starts with a seven-day free trial before payment kicks in at $74.99 a month.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

How to Watch Heat vs. Nuggets Online: Live Stream Finals

Cord-cutters looking to stream the Heat vs. Nuggets games online will need to get a live TV streaming service, as the Finals games are all broadcast on ABC. Here are some of the best live TV streaming services that carry ABC to watch the Heat vs. Nuggets games without cable.

Best Bet: fuboTV

Free Trial: DirecTV Stream

Most Affordable: Sling

1. Stream Heat vs. Nuggets on fuboTV

With ABC included in its 158-channel Pro plan, fuboTV is a great way to watch the Finals online. Best of all, fuboTV plans all start with a seven-day free trial that you can use to get free Heat vs. the Nuggets livestreams for a week. After the free trial, the fuboTV Pro plan costs $74.99 a month.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV Editor’s picks

2. Stream Heat vs. Nuggets on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is another great live TV streaming service that gets you access to ABC livestreams of the Heat vs. Nuggets games. You’ll want to get DirecTV Stream’s Choice package to watch Heat vs. Nuggets games on ABC. This package starts with a five-day free trial and normally costs $100 a month, but right now you can score $10 off each of your first three months.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

3. Stream Heat vs. Nuggets on Sling

If you’re looking for a more affordable live TV streaming service, check out Sling. The service’s Sling Blue package costs just $35 for your first month ($45 after that) and delivers ABC as part of its 42-channel lineup.

Buy Sling Blue $35

How to Stream Heat vs. Nuggets for Free

If you want to watch Heat vs. Nuggets games for free, take advantage of the seven-day free trial from fuboTV and the five-day free trial from DirecTV Stream. Together, these get you 12 days of free Heat vs. Nuggets livestreams, which is almost enough to watch all possible seven games in the series without paying.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV Trending We Wouldn’t Be Having This Conversation If Taylor Swift Was a Man Trump Promises to Violate 14th Amendment ‘On Day One’ Not Even Chick-Fil-A Is Safe From Anti-'Woke' Right Wingers Team Trump Scrambles to Unmask the Feds Investigating Him

When Are the Heat vs. Nuggets Games? Finals Schedule

The Heat vs. Nuggets Finals series kicks off on Thursday, June 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT in Denver. The series will go to June 18 at the latest, should a seventh game be necessary.

Here’s the full Heat vs. Nuggets Finals schedule (Times in ET) (*If necessary):

Game 1: Heat at Nuggets, Thurs., June 1, 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Heat at Nuggets, Sun., June 4, 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Nuggets at Heat, Wed., June 7, 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Nuggets at Heat, Fri., June 9, 8:30 p.m. ET

*Game 5: Heat at Nuggets, Mon., June 12, 8:30 p.m. ET

*Game 6: Nuggets at Heat, Thurs., June 15, 8:30 p.m. ET

*Game 7: Heat at Nuggets, Sun., June 18, 8 p.m. ET

Heat vs. Nuggets Finals Odds

For the Heat, the road to the Finals has been a long and thrilling one, ending in a shocking seven-game Eastern Conference finals against the Celtics. Now, Miami is the second eighth-seeded team in NBA history to make the Finals. Related

The No. 1-seeded Nuggets, on the other hand, secured their spot in the Finals with little resistance. In their Conference finals, Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, and the rest of the Nuggets demolished the Lakers in four, giving them a full nine days to recuperate before the Finals.

Unsurprisingly, oddsmakers have the top-seeded Nuggets as the favorite to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy. In the first Finals game, Denver has a moneyline of -390 against Miami’s +310 (FanDuel).

Of course, the Heat have been overcoming underdog odds this entire tournament. Tune in to the Heat vs. Nuggets Finals using DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, or Sling to see if Miami’s Cinderella run ends with a championship.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV