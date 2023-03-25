Gonzaga vs. UConn Livestream: How to Watch the March Madness Game Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

March Madness’ Elite Eight have emerged. Among them are the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the UConn Huskies, two top-seeded teams set to face off today for a spot in the Final Four.

No. 4-ranked UConn has seen little resistance in this year’s March Madness tournament, winning every game by at least 15 points. But the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs, led by star forward Drew Timme, are a force to be reckoned with, making today’s game a thrilling Elite Eight battle between two of the NCAA’s best teams.

If you’re looking to watch Gonzaga vs. UConn online today, read on. Below is a complete guide on how to stream Gonzaga vs. UConn without cable, plus some tips on how to watch Gonzaga vs. UConn for free.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. UConn Online Without Cable

Gonzaga vs. UConn will be broadcast on TBS, but there are still a few ways to watch the game online if you don’t have cable. Here are some of our favorites — all of which let you stream Gonzaga vs. UConn on your phone, laptop, smart TV, or streaming device like Roku or Apple TV.

1. Stream Gonzaga vs. UConn on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream brings TBS livestreams as part of its most affordable plan, the Entertainment package, making it a great way to watch Gonzaga vs. UConn online today. The Entertainment package comes with a total of more than 75 channels, as well as unlimited cloud DVR storage to record games and watch them later. A subscription costs $74.99 a month, but you get a five-day free trial to start.

2. Stream Gonzaga vs. UConn on Sling

If you're looking for a more affordable live TV streaming service, check out Sling. The service's Sling Blue package costs just $45 a month and comes with 42 channels — including TBS to watch Gonzaga vs. UConn. Better yet, Sling is currently running a deal that gets you 50% off your first month, bringing your first bill down to just $22.50.

3. Stream Gonzaga vs. UConn on fuboTV

Another great live TV streaming service that you can use to watch Gonzaga vs. UConn online is fuboTV. The streamer brings a whopping 148 channels in its most affordable package, the Pro plan, and offers 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Subscriptions to fuboTV start with a seven-day free trial, and then payment kicks in at $74.99 a month for the Pro plan.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. UConn for Free Online

Because both DirecTV Stream and fuboTV offer free trials, it’s very easy to (legally) stream Gonzaga vs. UConn for free. Just sign up for either DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial here or fuboTV’s seven-day free trial here, and remember to cancel your subscription before the trial is up (then use the other trial to stream the rest of March Madness for free).

When is Gonzaga vs. UConn Game? Date, Start Time, Location

Gonzaga vs. UConn is happening today, Saturday, March 25 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game is scheduled to start at 8:49 p.m. ET / 5:49 p.m. PT.

Gonzaga vs. UConn Odds, Prediction

Both Gonzaga and UConn have put on stellar performances this season, with the Bulldogs racking up a 14-2 record in the West Coast conference and the Huskies doing 13-7 in the Big East. Both teams have also powered through March Madness, although UConn’s wins have been significantly more definitive than Gonzaga’s.

As of writing, oddsmakers have UConn as the favorite in a 2.5-point spread with moneyline odds of -132 against Gonzaga’s +110.

The Huskies also have a stronger history in the NCAA tournament with six Final Four appearances and four titles, while Gonzaga has made it to the championship game twice and lost both times. But both teams have been on a tear recently; the Bulldogs are on a 12-game winning streak and the Huskies have won seven of their last eight games.

Most recently, Gonzaga pulled off a 79-76 win over the No. 2-seeded UCLA — largely thanks to Drew Timme’s phenomenal 36-point, 13-rebound effort. In UConn’s Sweet 16 game, the Huskies demolished Arkansas 88-65, continuing a dominant March Madness run.

If you’re looking to see the two teams clash today, be sure to use one of the above streaming services to watch Gonzaga vs. Uconn online.