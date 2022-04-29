RS Recommends: How to Watch Golf Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

With the PGA Championship (May 16-22), US Open (June 13-19) and the Open Championship (July 11-17) on the horizon, it’s certainly an exciting time for golf fans. However, some might be left wondering just how they can watch golf online and follow along.

We’ve put together a streaming guide that will detail how you can watch golf online, and find a free golf livestream if you’re looking to save some money. Here’s what you need to know.

How to Stream Golf Online

Whether you want to watch the weekly golf tournaments or the big events, there are a couple of different channels you can watch golf on, such as The Golf Channel, NBC Sports and ESPN among others. If you have a traditional cable package, you’ll be able to watch golf on TV.

A decent digital antenna (like this one from Amazon) will also get you all your local networks, like ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX to watch golf on network TV.

Cut the cord or prefer a way to live stream golf online? Below are a few services that will allow you to stream golf on your laptop, tablet or smart device, including Apple TV, Smart TVs and Roku devices.

1. Watch Golf on Sling TV

The Golf Channel has more golf coverage than all of the other networks combined, and with Sling TV you can watch it all, from the the US Open, local tournaments, original programming and even services that help recreational players.

Start with the Sling Orange package which includes ESPN and 30+ other channels to choose for just $35.00 a month (BONUS: Sling is currently offering 50% off your first month, bringing the price down to $17.50).

For an additional $11.00, you can get Sling’s Sports Extra add-on, which gets you access to to the Golf Channel, Olympic Channel, NBC Golf and other big sports channels like the MLB Network and NBA TV.

Buy: Sling Orange Subscription at $17.50

2. Watch Golf on Hulu + Live TV

If you’re looking for an extremely comprehensive option, Hulu + Live TV is the way to go. For $69.99 a month, you can stream live golf on ESPN and NBC’s Golf Channel with limited ad interruption, along with more than 75 other on-demand TV channels and up to 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage in case you need to record and watch later.

If that wasn’t enough, you’ll also enjoy access to ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu’s extensive library, with available add-ons from HBO Max, STARZ and more.

Buy: Hulu + Live TV Subscription at $69.99

3. Watch Golf on fuboTV

For just $69.99 a month, fuboTV offers access to more than 100 channels, 35 of which are centered on just sports. The Golf Channel, ESPN, Olympic Channel, NBC and CBS are all included, meaning you won’t miss a major match or tournament. The additional 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage included at no additional charge makes fuboTV the best place to watch golf online.

Buy: fuboTV Subscription at $69.99

4. Watch Golf on DirectTV Stream

You can access both The Golf Channel and ESPN through DirectTV Stream’s Choice package. Use it to stream golf online and watch more than 90 other live TV channels. You also get unlimited DVR cloud recording, in case you need to watch later. Right now, DirectTV is offering $30 off your first three months through the end of the month.

Buy: DirectTV Stream Subscription at $79.99

How to Stream Golf Online for Free

Subscriptions can start to feel like a luxury the more you sign up for but there are a few ways to watch golf online free. One way around this is to utilize a free trial that will allow you to save some money while finding a free golf live stream online.

1. Watch Golf Online Free with fuboTV Free Trial

FuboTV’s free trial, good for seven days from the time of signing up, will allow you to watch golf on ESPN, The Golf Channel and other networks for free. You can easily cancel before getting charged or choose to continue on at fubo’s $69.99 monthly rate.

Buy: 7-Day Free Trial at fuboTV

Upcoming Golf Schedule

We’re in the thick of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour, which will conclude at the end of the summer (August 28). Looking ahead, the PGA: Wells Fargo Championship will take place on May 5 through May 8, followed by the PGA AT&T Byron Nelson on May 12 through May 15. For the full schedule, visit pgatour.com.