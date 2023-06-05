Golden Knights vs. Panthers Livestream: Watch the Stanely Cup Final Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Stanley Cup Final is here, pitting the Las Vegas Golden Knights against the Florida Panthers.

The series kicked off with a win 5-2 win for the favorited Knights on their home ice, but the Panthers have proven to be an odds-defying team all tournament long. The No. 4 seeded team stunned the East by taking down both No. 1 seeds, the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes.

If you’re looking to see what happens between the Panthers and the Golden Knights, read on. Below is a full guide on where to stream Golden Knights vs. Panthers games during the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, plus details on Knights vs. Panthers game times and odds.

Quick Answer: The best way to watch Golden Knights vs. Panthers games online is with DirecTV Stream, a live TV streaming service that starts with a five-day free trial and carries TNT for livestreams of every NHL finals game.

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Panthers Online Without Cable

1. Stream Golden Knights vs. Panthers for Free on DirecTV Stream

If you want to watch Golden Knights vs. Panthers games for free, check out DirecTV Stream's five-day free trial. The live TV streaming service carries TNT in its Choice package, which includes a total of over 100 channels. Once the five-day free trial is over, the Choice package costs $84.99 a month.

2. Stream Golden Knights vs. Panthers on Sling

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly way to watch the Golden Knights vs. the Panthers, check out Sling. The live TV streamer includes TNT in its $40-a-month Orange plan, which will let you watch every NHL finals game live online. Plus, Sling is currently running a deal that shaves 50% off your first month of service, bringing your first bill down to just $20.

3. Stream Golden Knights vs. Panthers on Hulu + Live TV

Another great way to watch the Golden Knights vs. the Panthers online is Hulu + Live TV. The service gets you over 85 live TV channels and access to Hulu’s on-demand library, ESPN+, and Disney+, making Hulu + Live TV the best all-in-one streaming service. Subscriptions cost $69.99 a month.

When are the Golden Knights vs. Panthers Games? Dates, Game Times

This year’s NHL finals between the Panthers and the Golden Knights kicked off on June 3 and will go to Monday, June 19, if necessary.

All Golden Knights vs. Panthers games will air on TNT at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Here’s a full breakdown of the day and date for each game:

Sat., June 3: Panthers 2, Golden Knights 5

Mon., June 5: Panthers at Golden Knights

Thu., June 8: Golden Knights at Panthers

Sat., June 10: Golden Knights at Panthers

*Tue., June 13: Panthers at Golden Knights

*Fri., June 16: Golden Knights at Panthers

*Mon., June 19: Panthers at Golden Knights

*If necessary

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Odds

As a No. 1-seeded team with a 51-24 regular season record, the Golden Knights are the favorite against the No. 4-seeded Panthers — but not by much. For game 2, oddsmakers are giving Vegas a moneyline of -140 against Florida’s +116.

The reason for the close odds — despite the Panthers’ lower seeding — is likely due to Florida’s stellar performance throughout this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. They’ve sent home two top-seeded teams, including the Bruins who ended their regular season with a 65-12 record. Most recently, the Panthers demolished the No. 1-seeded Hurricanes in just four games.

In other words, we’re likely in for a tight Stanley Cup Final. Be sure to use one of the streaming services above to watch Golden Knights vs. Panthers games live online.

