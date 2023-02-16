Genesis Invitational Livestream: How to Watch the Golf Tournament Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

2023 marks a new chapter for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. Like this year’s WM Open in Phoenix, the Genesis Invitational is now a “designated event” in the PGA tour, which means the purse has been increased to $20 million the playing field will be packed with the world’s very best golfers.

And to make this year’s Genesis Invitational even more special, we’ll also see the return of Tiger Woods, who hasn’t played since The Open in July of last year. Woods also hosts the Genesis Invitational through his non-profit organization.

Looking to catch the Genesis Invitational live this year? Read on. Below is a full guide on how to watch the Genesis Invitational online — including a couple of hacks that let you stream the Genesis Invitational for free.

How to Watch Genesis Invitational Online: Streaming Guide

TV coverage of the Genesis Invitational will be split between the Golf Channel and CBS, so you’ll want both of those channels in your cable or satellite package if you’ll be tuning in that way.

However, you’re better off ditching traditional TV and streaming the Genesis Invitational online via ESPN+, as the streamer will be offering more coverage than the above channels combined.

Here’s a full guide on all your options for watching the Genesis Invitational online:

1. Stream the Genesis Invitational on ESPN+

The best place to watch the Genesis Invitational online is ESPN+. The streaming service is offering livestreams of the whole tournament — including morning coverage not shown on CBS or Golf Channel. If you want to watch the Genesis Invitational on ESPN+, you’ll just need a subscription which costs $9.99 a month or $99 a year (the annual option saves about 17% over 12 months).

Buy ESPN+ Subscription $9.99 Editor’s picks

2. Stream the Genesis Invitational on Paramount+

Paramount+ is also offering Genesis Invitational livestreams to subscribers, but only the chunks of the tournament shown on CBS (see schedule below for full broadcast details). You’ll need a Paramount+ Premium plan to stream the Genesis Invitational online — that comes in at $9.99 a month or $99.99 for a year after a seven-day free trial. Besides getting you CBS livestreams, the Premium plan also removes ads on all the on-demand content you get with Paramount+, like Top Gun: Maverick, 1883, and Tulsa King.

Buy Free Trial Paramount+

3. Stream the Genesis Invitational on fuboTV

Another way to watch the Genesis Invitational online is to get a subscription to fuboTV, which gets you live TV streams of up to 200+ channels, including CBS and Golf Channel. fuboTV costs $69.99 a month, but subscriptions start with a seven-day free trial. Plus, you get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage with fuboTV — great for recording any parts of the tournament that you can’t watch live.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

How to Watch the Genesis Invitational for Free Online

Want to get a Genesis Invitational livestream for free (legally)? You’re in luck. Thanks to the seven-day free trial from fuboTV, you can watch most of the Genesis Invitational for free. You can also check out Paramount+’s seven-day free trial to stream the tournament for free, but fuboTV will get you more coverage as it has both CBS and Golf Channel streams. Just be sure to cancel your subscription before the seven days are up to avoid paying.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

When is the Genesis Invitational? 2023 Schedule

The 2023 Genesis Invitational started on Thursday, Feb. 16, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 19. Players are on the field almost all day throughout the tournament, with coverage starting in the late morning and continuing through the evening. Related

As mentioned, coverage is split across three broadcasters (CBS, Golf Channel, and ESPN+), so you’ll need to do some planning. Here’s the full schedule of coverage for each broadcaster (times in ET):

Thursday, Feb. 16

ESPN+ from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Golf Channel from 4-8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

ESPN+ from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Golf Channel from 4-8 p.m. Trending Trump Plans to Bring Back Firing Squads, Group Executions if He Retakes White House Paramore Bring Laundry List of Excuses on ‘Running Out of Time’ to ‘Kimmel’ Raquel Welch, ‘One Million Years B.C.’ Star and Hollywood Sex Symbol, Dead at 82 Satellite Images Reveal Chinese Balloon Bases

Saturday, Feb. 18

ESPN+ from 12-7 p.m.

Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m. / CBS & Paramount+ from 3-7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

ESPN+ from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m. / CBS & Paramount+ from 3-6:30 p.m.

Genesis Invitational 2023 Odds, Players: Is Tiger Woods Playing?

Like any important stop on the PGA Tour, the Genesis Invitational will be stacked with big names including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and Rory McIlroy.

But the biggest name on the 2023 Genesis Invitational players list is Tiger Woods. The legendary golfer — whose organization hosts the event — has been absent from the PGA Tour since July due to plantar fasciitis and leg and back issues. Surprisingly, the 15-time major champion has never won at Riviera, despite playing in the tournament 14 times.

However, a first win at this year’s Genesis Invitational isn’t looking likely for Woods, who currently has longshot odds of 120-1. Atop Vegas’ picks is Jon Rahm with 7-1 odds, followed by Rory McIlroy (10-1), Scottie Scheffler (10-1), and Xander Schauffele (14-1).

Be sure to use one (or more) of the above streaming options to watch the Genesis Invitational online this weekend.