Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Live Stream: How to Watch the Gator Bowl Online

College football’s post-season excitement continues today with five bowl games, including a big match-up between Notre Dame and South Carolina at the Gator Bowl.

Both teams went 8-4 this season, but the No. 21-ranked Fighting Irish finished the season strong with five wins in their last six games. The No. 19 Gamecocks also had a bit of an uptick to finish the season, beating top-ranked Tennessee and Clemson. In other words, it’s a very well-matched send-off for both programs — and likely a great watch for any college fans.

Below is everything you need to know about the 2022 Gator Bowl, including how to watch Notre Dame vs. South Carolina online, as well as start time and betting odds. Plus, we’ve also found a way to stream the Gator Bowl online for free (legally).

How to Watch the Gator Bowl Online: Stream Notre Dame vs. South Carolina

Cable and satellite subscribers can watch the Gator Bowl on ESPN, but cord-cutters will need to get a live TV streaming service to watch Notre Dame vs. South Carolina online. Here are some of our favorite services that get you ESPN live streams — including a couple with free trials. All of these services can be accessed through streaming devices like Roku and Apple TV, as well as smart TVs, phones, tablets, and laptops.

1. Stream the Gator Bowl on fuboTV

We think fuboTV is the best live TV streaming service around (especially for sports fans). It delivers up to 230 live TV channels — including ESPN to watch Notre Dame vs. South Carolina online — and offers 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage to record games. Best of all, fuboTV starts with a seven-day free trial, after which it costs $69.99 a month.

2. Stream the Gator Bowl on DirecTV Stream

As the name suggests, DirecTV Stream is essentially a DirecTV satellite subscription re-packaged as a streaming service. You get up to 140 live TV channels, including ESPN, plus unlimited could DVR storage. DirecTV Stream also starts with a free trial (five days), and then costs $69.99 per month after that.

3. Stream the Gator Bowl on Sling

If you’re looking for a more affordable live TV streaming service, check out Sling. A Sling Orange subscription costs just $40 a month and gets you access to ESPN to watch the Gator Bowl online, as well as 30 other live channels like TBS, TNT, and CNN.

How to Watch the Gator Bowl Online for Free

Anyone looking to stream Notre Dame vs. South Carolina for free is in luck. Using either one of the free trials from fuboTV or DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Gator Bowl online for free (legally). Sign up for fuboTV’s seven-day free trial here, or DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial here, and cancel before the trial window is up to stream the Gator Bowl for free (as well as any other bowl games you want to watch).

When is the 2022 Gator Bowl? Date, Start Time

The 2022 Gator Bowl kicks off today, Friday, Dec. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT.

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Odds, Prediction, History

Oddsmakers have a tough job of predicting Notre Dame vs. South Carolina. Besides their similar seasons, both teams are missing some key players due to NFL opt-out decisions and transfers. Namely, South Carolina won’t have its cornerback Cam Smith, and Notre Dame will be missing defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey.

Because of this, betting odds for Notre Dame vs. South Carolina are very close. As of writing, Caesar’s Sportsbook has Notre Dame as the slight favorite with moneyline odds of -165 against South Carolina’s +140.

The Fighting Irish and the Gamecocks have faced off just four times in the past, with their most recent meeting all the way back in 1984. Notre Dame has won three of these four previous games, so South Carolina is no doubt eager to improve their record against the Fighting Irish.

College Football Bowl Game Schedule

The Gator Bowl is obviously just one of many huge college football games happening this week. Here’s the full bowl game schedule for the next couple of days, including the College Football Playoff semifinals and championship game. Use the streaming services mentioned above to watch most of these bowl games online.

(Times in ET)

Friday, Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: NC State vs. Maryland @ 12 p.m. on ESPN

Sun Bowl: UCLA vs. Pitt @ 2 p.m. on CBS

Gator Bowl: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame @ 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming @ 4:30 p.m. on Barstool

Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson @ 8 p.m. on ESPN

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky @ 12 p.m. on ABC

Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State @ 12 p.m. on ESPN

Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): Michigan vs. TCU @ 4 p.m. on ESPN

Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): Georgia vs. Ohio State @ 8 p.m. on ESPN

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois @ 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue @ 1 p.m. on ABC

Cotton Bowl Classic: USC vs. Tulane @ 1 p.m. on ESPN

Rose Bowl Game: Utah vs. Penn State @ 5 p.m. on ESPN

Monday, Jan. 9

College Football Playoff National Championship Game @ 7:30 p.m. on ESPN