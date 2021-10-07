Fury vs. Wilder Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Trilogy Fight Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

One of the most anticipated boxing fights of the year takes place this weekend as Tyson Fury faces off against Deontay Wilder in what’s sure to be a thrilling conclusion to their trilogy fight. Billed as “Once and For All,” Fury vs. Wilder III arrives three months after the original July fight date was postponed when Fury tested positive for Covid-19. Now, both fighters are healthy and hungry and ready to stake their claim as the ultimate champ in the ring.

When is the Fury vs. Wilder Fight? Date, Time

The Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder Top Rank Boxing fight takes place this Saturday, October 9 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card starts at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, with the prelims beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

If you want to watch the Fury vs. Wilder fight in person, tickets to the event are still available at VividSeats.com. As of this writing, tickets on Vivid Seats were available starting at $200.

How to Stream Fury vs. Wilder Fight Online

The Fury vs. Wilder trilogy fight is an exclusive pay-per-view (PPV) event streaming on ESPN+. The PPV price for Fury vs. Wilder is $79.99.

To watch Fury vs. Wilder online, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ here and then purchase the Fury vs. Wilder 3 PPV stream. A subscription to ESPN+ costs just $6.99/month or $69.99/year (which saves you a bit of money versus going month-to-month).

Your cheapest option is to sign up for ESPN+ for a single month at $6.99 and then pay the $79.99 Fury vs. Wilder PPV price. Your total cost will be a one-time fee of $86.98.

The best value is to get the Fury vs. Wilder fight with the Disney Bundle. For just $13.99, you get access to ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Grab the bundle and then purchase the Fury vs. Wilder PPV — your total price will be $93.98, which gets you access to watch Fury vs. Wilder online and unlimited access to all three of the streaming services for the rest of the month.

How to Watch Fury vs. Wilder Fight Online Free

ESPN+ is the only place where you can watch the Fury vs. Wilder fight online and the site unfortunately doesn’t offer any free trials or promo codes to stream Fury vs. Wilder online free.

ESPN+ subscribers will be able to get free post-fight coverage, and ESPN+ has live boxing and UFC content every week. Still, there is no (legal) way to watch Fury vs. Wilder online free — you’ll still have to sign-up for the pay-per-view fight here if you want to watch the main card.

Fury vs. Wilder Fight Card, Odds

Fury vs. Wilder III is a professional boxing trilogy fight between current WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, and former WBC heavyweight champ, Deontay Wilder. The two first fought in December 2018, with the bout ending in a draw. A rematch in February 2020 went Fury’s way, with “The Gypsy King” winning via seventh-round technical knockout to capture the WBC and vacant Ring magazine heavyweight titles.

The trilogy fight was originally scheduled for this past July 24 in Vegas, but the event was postponed after Fury tested positive for Covid just before the fight was set to take place. Now, Fury vs. Wilder is back on for what promises to be a competitive matchup.

While Fury is the oddsmakers favorite, Wilder will be coming in with something to prove, having taken a loss and draw in the two previous matches.

The rest of the Fury vs. Wilder fight card features three intriguing matchups in the heavyweight division. The co-main event features Frank Sanchez vs. Efe Ajagba. Another fight pits Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Heleinus in a rematch of their March 2020 bout, which Helenius won. The final fight on the main card pits Jared Anderson vs. Vladimir Tereshkin.

