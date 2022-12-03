Fury vs. Chisora 3 Live Stream: How to Watch the Championship Boxing Match Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

A longstanding boxing rivalry is getting a trilogy fight today as Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora clash for the third time. It’s a massive fight for both British heavyweights, but Fury stands to lose the most should Chisora win: Besides his WBC heavyweight title, Fury is putting an undefeated 32-0-1 record on the line, as well as a 2-0 record against Chisora.

To sweeten the deal, the Fury vs. Chisora 3 undercard boasts not one but two other title fights between Daniel Dubois and Kevin Lerena, and Yvan Mendy and Denys Berinchyk.

In short, it’s a big night for boxing fans. If you’re looking to watch Fury vs. Chisora 3 online, read on. Below, we’ve outlined how to live stream Fury vs. Chisora 3 online without cable, plus details on the fight start time, betting odds, and undercard.

How to Watch Fury vs. Chisora 3 Online: Live Stream Details

In the U.S., the only way to watch Fury vs. Chisora 3 online will be through ESPN+. Luckily, the fight is not a PPV event, so all you need is an ESPN+ subscription to get the Fury vs. Chisora 3 live stream.

ESPN+ costs $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year if you pay annually (saving about $20 over the year). For the most value, however, we recommend signing up for the Disney Bundle, which gets you a 3-in-1 subscription to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu — all for $13.99 per month.* That saves you about $11 compared to paying for each service separately and streamlines your monthly bills a bit.

After you've signed up for ESPN+ — whether à la carte or through the Disney Bundle — just log into your new account to watch Fury vs. Chisora 3 online. The ESPN+ app is available on any smartphone, laptop, tablet, smart TV, or streaming device, so you can watch the fight from anywhere.

In addition to letting you watch Fury vs. Chisora 3 online, an ESPN+ subscription gets you a ton of other live sports content including UFC fights, soccer, baseball, and college football. Check out our full ESPN+ review here.

*The Disney Bundle is changing its pricing soon. Effective December 8, customers have the option of a Basic Disney Bundle tier (ad-supported Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+) for $12.99 a month, or a Premium Disney Bundle tier (ad-free Disney+ and Hulu with ad-supported ESPN+) for $19.99.

When is Fury vs. Chisora 3? Date, Time, Location

Fury vs. Chisora 3 is going down today, Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Because it’s taking place in England, the fight is starting early for U.S. viewers at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, with Fury and Chisora’s ringwalks happening around 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

Fury vs. Chisora 3 Odds, Undercard

Derek Chisora and Tyson Fury’s rivalry dates back to 2011 when the duo faced off for Chisora’s British and Commonwealth titles. At the time, both fighters were 14-0. Fury won that fight and went on to beat Chisora a second time in 2014, claiming Chisora’s European and WBO International titles.

Considering this history, today's trilogy battle will be a tough one for Chisora. Besides his two losses to Fury, "Del Boy" has a total of 12 losses on his record, including three out of his last four fights. Still, with 33 career wins (one more than Fury), the Zimbabwe-born boxer will likely still pose a challenge for Fury. Fury, on the other hand, has yet to lose a fight in his long career and boasts a whopping seven-inch height advantage over Chisora.

With all this in mind, oddsmakers have unsurprisingly pegged Fury as the heavy favorite with odds of -3500 vs. +1480 for Chisora (FanDuel).

Luckily, there’s more action to be seen today besides Fury vs. Chisora 3. The event’s undercard is stacked with exciting matchups, including a WBA (Regular) heavyweight title fight between Daniel Dubois and Kevin Lerena, as well as a European lightweight title bout between Yvan Mendy and Denys Berinchyk. Here’s the full fight card for Fury vs. Chisora 3:

Tyson Fury (c) vs. Derek Chisora — WBC heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois (c) vs. Kevin Lerena — WBA (Regular) heavyweight title

Yvan Mendy (c) vs. Denys Berinchyk — European lightweight title

Karol Itauma vs. Vladimir Belujsk — Light heavyweight

Isaac Lowe vs. Sandeep Singh Bhatti — Featherweight

Royston Barney Smith vs. Cruz Perez — Super featherweight

Hosea Burton vs. TBA — Light heavyweight

Be sure to sign up for ESPN+ ahead of today’s event to watch Fury vs. Chisora 3 live online.

