Furman vs. San Diego State: How to Watch the March Madness Game Online

As always, March Madness is delivering some incredible basketball — and we’re just a few days in.

The tournament’s biggest story so far was No. 13 Furman’s upset win over the No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers in the round of 64. The Paladins’ JP Pegues hit a deep three-pointer with just 2.2 seconds left on the clock, locking in a final score of 68-67 and getting Furman their first NCAA tournament victory in almost 50 years.

But the Paladins will once again face underdog odds in their round of 32 game on Saturday as they face off against the formidable No. 5-seeded San Diego State Aztecs. The South Carolina team is undoubtedly feeling hot after their Thursday win, making today’s game one to watch.

If you’re unsure how to stream Furman vs. San Diego State, we’re here to help. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best ways to watch Furman vs. San Diego State online, including options that let you stream the basketball game for free.

How to Watch Furman vs. San Diego State Online: Streaming Guide

Furman vs. San Diego State will be broadcast on CBS, but you can access livestreams of the game using Paramount+ or live TV streaming services like DirecTV Stream. Here are all of your options if you’re looking to watch Furman vs. San Diego State online:

1. Stream Furman vs. San Diego State on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream — the satellite provider’s all-online streaming service — gets you access to CBS and over 100 other live TV channels with its Choice package, making it a great way to watch Furman vs. San Diego state online. You also get free subscriptions to HBO Max, Showtime, Starz, and MGM+ with the Choice package, as well as unlimited cloud DVR storage if you need to record the game.

The Choice package costs $99.99 a month, but you get a five-day free trial to start that you can use to stream Furman vs. San Diego State for free.

2. Stream Furman vs. San Diego State on Paramount+

Since Furman vs. San Diego State is broadcast on CBS, Paramount+ will be offering a livestream of the game to subscribers. Paramount+ is also very affordable (just $9.99 a month or $99 a year) and subscriptions start with a seven-day free trial.

3. Stream Furman vs. San Diego State on fuboTV

Another great live TV streaming service that you can use to watch Furman vs. San Diego State online is fuboTV. The service’s Pro package includes CBS in its massive 148-channel lineup, as well as 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. This Pro package costs $74.99 a month, but you get a seven-day free trial before paying anything.

How to Watch Furman vs. San Diego State for Free Online

You’ll notice that all of the above streaming services offer free trials, which means you have plenty of options to watch Furman vs. San Diego State for free. DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial or fuboTV’s seven-day free trial are probably your best bets, as these will let you watch all other March Madness games besides Furman vs. San Diego State. Paramount+ is streaming other games as well, but only those shown on CBS.

When is Furman vs. San Diego State? Game Date, Time

The Paladins and the Aztecs are facing off on Saturday, March 18 at 12:10 p.m. ET / 9:10 a.m. PT. If that’s too early, you can use the cloud DVR features offered by DirecTV Stream or fuboTV to record the game and watch it later.

Furman vs. San Diego State Odds, Prediction

Furman is once again the underdog in their game against the higher-seeded San Diego State. The game currently has a 5.5-point spread with the Aztecs showing moneyline odds of -240 against Furman’s +195.

But this is March Madness, where odds don’t mean much. Plus, San Diego State showed some weakness against Charleston in their first game of the tournament, edging out the No. 12-seeded Cougars with a final score of 63-57. The Aztecs and the Paladins also have opposing strengths, with Furman’s best work on offense and SDSU’s on defense. This could yield another close game, so long as the Paladins can stop the Aztecs’ offense.

Be sure to use one of the above streaming services to watch Furman vs. San Diego State online for free.