Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Two of boxing’s young stars are set to put on a show tonight, as Carlos Ocampo takes on Sebastian Fundora for the latter’s interim WBC junior middleweight title.

It’s a crucial fight for the undefeated Fundora, as victory could mean his first chance to secure a world title. Should he win, Fundora will likely face Jermell Charlo for the undisputed junior middleweight belt. But getting through Ocampo isn’t a sure thing: the Mexican boxer has a stellar record of 34-1, winning 22 of those by knockout.

Related: Canelo Álvarez Reveals His Pre-Fight Playlist

If you’re looking to watch Fundora vs. Ocampo live tonight, you’re in luck: it’s not a pay-per-view fight, so live streaming the fight is relatively easy. Plus, there are even a couple of ways to (legally) watch Fundora vs. Ocampo online for free. Read on for a full guide on how to live stream Fundora vs. Ocampo, as well as details on the fight’s start time, odds, and undercard.

Buy Free Trial Showtime

Fundora vs. Ocampo Tickets, Date, Start Time

Fundora vs. Ocampo is set for tonight, Saturday, October 8 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The main event is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

If you’re in the Los Angeles/Carson area, consider getting tickets to Fundora vs. Ocampo. Right now, when ordered through VividSeats.com, tickets are starting at just $34.

Buy Fundora vs. Ocampo Tickets $34+

How to Watch Fundora vs. Ocampo on TV

Looking to watch Fundora vs. Ocampo on TV? You’ll need Showtime in your cable or satellite package. The premium network channel will be the only place to catch the fight live tonight.

How to Watch Fundora vs. Ocampo Online Without Cable

Don’t have cable? You might be better off. Showtime is live streaming Fundora vs. Ocampo online through its streaming service, which means you can watch Fundora vs. Ocampo using your streaming devices, smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet. Here’s how:

Stream Fundora vs. Ocampo on Showtime

The best way to watch Fundora vs. Ocampo online is to get a subscription to Showtime’s streaming service of the same name. This will let you stream Fundora vs. Ocampo on your web browser, or in the Showtime app on any smart device.

Buy Free Trial Showtime

What’s great about Showtime is that it’s quite affordable at just $3.99 for your first three months, and comes with a very generous 30-day free trial before you pay. Once the free trial and three months are up, the price goes back to its normal rate of $10.99 per month or $99 per year if you pay annually.

Besides the Fundora vs. Ocampo live stream, a subscription to Showtime gets you on-demand access to shows like Dexter, Billions, and Yellowjackets, as well as popular movies and regular combat sports live streams.

Stream Fundora vs. Ocampo on Amazon

If you don’t want to sign up for another separate streaming service, you can also watch Fundora vs. Ocampo online by adding the Showtime channel to your existing Amazon Prime Video subscription. This gets you all the same content as a standalone Showtime subscription (for the same price), including a live stream of tonight’s fight.

Buy Boxing-Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos…

The Showtime add-on for Prime Video costs $10.99 a month and starts with a seven-day free trial.

How to Watch Fundora vs. Ocampo Free Online

As mentioned, tonight’s fight is not a pay-per-view, making it very easy to watch Fundora vs. Ocampo for free online.

To live stream Fundora vs. Ocampo for free, you’ll want to take advantage of either of the above free trials. Showtime’s free trial is longer at 30 days, but the seven-day Showtime free trial through Prime Video will work just as well to watch Fundora vs. Ocampo online for free.

Buy Free Trial Showtime

Fundora vs. Ocampo Odds, Undercard

With an undefeated record, a massive seven-foot wingspan, and the interim belt, Sebastian “The Towering Inferno’’ Fundora enters the ring tonight as the favorite with odds of -900 (DraftKings). The American boxer won his interim title back in April, barely beating Erickson Lubin in a ninth-round stoppage.

Fundora made his pro debut back in 2016, beating Jose Cardenas. Since then, the six-foot-six Floridian has steamrolled his way through 20 fights, winning 19 and drawing one against Jamontay Clark. Of those 19 wins, 13 were knockouts. “I’m not overlooking Ocampo,” Fundora told Zenger News, “but I want to continue to stay busy, so I can get that title shot.”

Carlos Ocampo, who is almost eight inches shorter than Fundora, heads into the fight with underdog odds of +550. Ocampo has never held a title, but he got the opportunity back in 2018 against Errol Spence Jr. That fight resulted in Ocampo’s only professional loss, with Spence knocking him out in just three minutes. However, Ocampo has bounced back by winning all 12 of his fights since then.

Besides his winning streak, Ocampo is also undoubtedly confident after his last win against Vicente Martín Rodríguez. Ocampo knocked out Rodríguez after just two minutes and six seconds in the first round.

Viewers of Fundora vs. Ocampo will of course get some other exciting fights as well, including Carlos Adames vs. Juan Macias Montiel and Fernando Daniel Martinez vs. Jerwin Ancajas.

Be sure to sign up for a free trial to Showtime before tonight’s fight, whether through Showtime.com or through Amazon, to watch Fundora vs. Ocampo live online.

Buy Free Trial Showtime