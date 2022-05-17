2022 French Open Live Stream: How to Watch the Tennis Tournament Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The world’s best tennis players are about to hit the clay at the 2022 French Open. With January’s Australian Open already five months behind us, the French Open — also known as the Roland-Garros tournament — promises tennis fans some much-needed excitement.

If you’re looking to watch the French Open in 2022, read on. Below is everything you need to know about the Grand Slam tournament, including how to watch the French Open on TV, where to stream the French Open online in 2022, and even a few tips on how to watch the French Open for free online.

When Is the French Open? 2022 Dates

The 2022 French Open starts on Sunday, May 22, and will run through Sunday, June 5.

How to Watch the 2022 French Open on TV

To watch the French Open on TV, head to NBC and Tennis Channel. The two networks will be splitting coverage of the Roland Garros tournament, although NBC will be the only channel to watch the French Open finals on TV.

Because some French Open matches begin as early as 5 a.m. ET, NBC will have replays beginning at more reasonable hours for viewers in the U.S. A digital TV antenna (like this one from Amazon) will get you free access to your local NBC affiliate if you want to watch the French Open on TV.

How to Watch the 2022 French Open Online

Don’t have cable? Don’t worry: Cord-cutters can still watch the 2022 French Open online. Below are a few ways to stream the French Open online in 2022, and even a couple ways to watch the French Open online for free.

1. Stream the French Open on Peacock

One of the easiest (and cheapest) ways to watch the French Open online is on Peacock. The NBC streaming service will have live streams of important rounds — including the Championship Weekend matches — letting you watch the French Open online all week.

A subscription to Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month, or $9.99 per month for the ad-free version. However, Peacock offers a seven-day free trial, which gives you enough time to watch the French Open for free online.

2. Stream the French Open on Sling

Sling gets you live access to both NBC and Tennis Channel, letting you watch the French Open online in the U.S. You’ll be able to watch live matches, as well as replays and championship matches on NBC and Tennis Channel.

Sling costs $35 per month, but, right now, the streamer is giving new customers 50% off their first month’s bill. You’ll also need the Sports Extra package, which costs $11 per month, to get Tennis Channel. All told, your first month’s bill will be $28.50 to watch the French Open online using Sling.

3. Stream the French Open on DirecTV Stream

One of our favorite ways to watch tennis online is DirecTV Stream. It’s essentially a cable package turned into a streaming service, and gets you live access to Tennis Channel and NBC to stream the French Open online.

You’ll need DirecTV Stream’s Choice subscription tier to get both NBC and Tennis Chanel and watch the French Open live. This normally costs $89.99 per month, but DirecTV Stream is currently offering $30 off your first two months, bringing the first two payments down to $74.99. Better yet, DirecTV Stream has a five-day free trial, letting you stream the French Open online for free.

4. Stream the French Open on fuboTV

Another good streaming service to watch the French Open online in 2022 is fuboTV. With NBC and Tennis Channel live streams, you’ll be able to stream the French Open live without cable.

A fuboTV subscription costs $69.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial to watch the French Open for free. To watch the French Open on Tennis Channel through fuboTV, you’ll also need the fuboTV Extra add-on which costs $7.99 per month.

How to Stream the 2022 French Open Online Free

If you want to watch the French Open online for free, there are a few hacks that let you do just that.

Because the tournament is only two weeks long, you can take advantage of free trials from the services above to stream the French Open for free from start to finish. We suggest using the seven-day free trial to Peacock or the seven-day free trial to fuboTV to get the whole week of matches without paying. You can also use the DirecTV Stream five-day free trial to watch the French Open for free, although it won’t last for the whole tournament.

French Open 2022: Players, Odds, Predictions

As always, the French Open will brings tennis’ most elite players.

In the Men’s Singles tournament, Novak Djokovic has emerged as the favorite with odds of +180, edging out 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz’s odds of +225. The latter has been on a tear this season, securing four titles (including three on clay courts), but Djokovic’s win at the Italian Open has made him the favorite. Coming in third is 13-time French Open champion ​​Rafael Nadal with +275.

In the Women’s Singles tournament, Iga Swiatek leads as the favorite with odds of +120. Naomi Osaka — who withdrew from last year’s French Open — is currently ranked ninth with odds of +2300.

Notable absences this year are tennis legends Serena Williams and Rodger Federer, who have both announced that they’ll be skipping the competition. Williams has been out since last year’s Wimbledon tournament with an ankle injury, while Federer’s knee recovery isn’t far enough along to handle the hard clay at Roland Garros court.