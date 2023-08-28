FIBA World Cup Livestream: How to Watch the Basketball Tournament Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: The best way to watch the 2023 FIBA World Cup online is to get a VPN to access free livestreams through New Zealand’s NZTV. Alternatively, you can watch Team USA games with DirecTV Stream.

32 national basketball teams have gathered in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Team USA, the tournament favorite, has played and won two games so far, easily defeating New Zealand 99-72 and Greece 109-81. On Wednesday, they’ll play their final group stage game against Jordan. In the FIBA World Cup’s last meeting, Team USA disappointed by finishing seventh place.

Looking to watch the FIBA World Cup live this year? Read on. Below is a brief guide on where to stream the FIBA World Cup without cable, plus a couple of ways to watch Team USA FIBA World Cup games for free.

Stream FIBA World Cup For Free With a VPN

The best way to watch the 2023 FIBA World Cup is to get a VPN to access free livestreams from New Zealand’s TVNZ.

Viewers in New Zealand can stream the FIBA World Cup for free through TVNZ, but those livestreams are geo-blocked for U.S. viewers. Luckily, you can get around those geo-blocks with a streaming-enabled VPN (virtual private network), such as ExpressVPN. These services let you virtually relocate your streaming device, letting you access content in other regions (such as free FIBA World Cup livestreams).

If you don’t already have a VPN, sign up for ExpressVPN here. The massively popular VPN costs $12.95 a month, but comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee that you can use to get a refund if you don’t want to keep service after the FIBA World Cup is over.

Once you're signed up for ExpressVPN, set your location to New Zealand and head to TVNZ.co.nz to access free FIBA World Cup livestreams.

Watch FIBA World Cup Without Cable (U.S. Livestreams)

If you’d rather not use a VPN, there are still a few ways to stream FIBA World Cup games without cable in the U.S.

ESPN2 will be broadcasting six games throughout the tournament, including Team USA’s group stage games and likely their other games, assuming they advance. All other games will be streamed on ESPN+.

This means you’ll want to get a live TV streaming service, such as DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, or Sling, if you want to watch Team USA FIBA World Cup games online. DirecTV Stream and fuboTV offer free trials (five days for DirecTV Stream and seven days for fuboTV), but Sling is cheaper at $40 a month.

If you want to watch more games than just Team USA's, you'll also need a subscription to ESPN+. This costs $9.99 a month, but you can also upgrade to the Disney Bundle for $12.99 and get Hulu and Disney+, as well as ESPN+, all in one package.

2023 FIBA World Cup Schedule

Tuesday, August 29

Germany vs. Finland (Group E), 3:30 a.m.

Angola vs. Dominican Republic (Group A), 4 a.m.

Egypt vs. Mexico (Group D), 4:45 a.m.

Lebanon vs. France (Group H), 5:45 a.m.

Australia vs. Japan (Group E), 7:10 a.m.

Philipines vs. Italy (Group A), 8 a.m.

Montenegro vs. Lithuania (Group D), 8:30 a.m.

Canada vs. Latvia (Group H), 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 30

South Sudan vs. Serbia (Group B), 4 a.m.

Georgia vs. Venezuela (Group F), 4 a.m.

United States vs. Jordan (Group C), 4:40 a.m.

Cote D’Ivoire vs. Brazil (Group G), 5:45 a.m.

Slovenia vs. Cape Verde (Group F), 7:30 a.m.

China vs. Puerto Rico (Group B), 8 a.m.

Greece vs. New Zealand (Group C), 8:40 a.m.

Iran vs. Spain (Group G), 9:30 a.m.

Second Round: Sept. 1-3

Quarterfinals: Sept. 5-6

Semifinals: Sept. 8

Final: Sept. 10

FIBA World Cup Team USA Roster

12 players have been plucked from the NBA to represent the United States at the FIBA World Cup. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is serving as head coach, while Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue, and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few are assistant coaches. Here’s the full FIBA World Cup roster for Team USA:

Paolo Banchero, F, Orlando Magic

Mikal Bridges, F, Brooklyn Nets

Jalen Brunson, G, New York Knicks

Anthony Edwards, G, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, G, Indiana Pacers

Josh Hart, G, New York Knicks

Brandon Ingram, F, New Orleans Pelicans

Jaren Jackson Jr., F, Memphis Grizzlies

Cam Johnson, F, Brooklyn Nets

Walker Kessler, C, Utah Jazz

Bobby Portis, F, Milwaukee Bucks

Austin Reaves, G, Los Angeles Lakers