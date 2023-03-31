FAU vs. San Diego State Livestream: How to Watch the Final Four Game Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Florida Atlantic and San Diego State’s men’s basketball teams are both on historic runs for their programs. Tomorrow, one will go home and the other will advance to the 2023 NCAA Championship game.

FAU entered the tournament as a ninth seed that had never advanced past the first round of March Madness, making their appearance in tomorrow’s Final Four one for the books. Fifth-seeded San Diego State is also breaking its own record, having never passed the Sweet 16. The winner of tomorrow’s game will face off against the winner of Miami vs. UConn, who play immediately after Florida Atlantic and SDSU.

If you’re looking to watch FAU vs. San Diego State tomorrow, read on. Below are the best ways to stream FAU vs. San Diego State online — including options that let you watch the Final Four game for free.

How to Watch FAU vs. San Diego State Online: Livestream Guide

Both of tomorrow’s Final Four games are airing on CBS and Paramount+, but cord-cutters can also watch FAU vs. San Diego State by getting a live TV streaming service and tuning into the CBS broadcast online. Here are all of your options for livestreaming the game tomorrow:

1. Stream FAU vs. San Diego State on Paramount+

The best place to watch Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State online is Paramount+, which will have simulcasts of both Final Four games. A subscription to Paramount+ costs just $9.99 a month or $99 a year, and you get a seven-day free trial to start. Plus, you get all of the on-demand content available on Paramount+, including movies like Top Gun: Maverick and TV shows like 1883.

2. Stream FAU vs. San Diego State on DirecTV Stream

Another easy way to watch FAU vs. San Diego State online is to get a live TV streaming service with CBS, such as DirecTV Stream. You’ll need the Choice package to watch CBS on DirecTV Stream, which costs $99.99 a month but starts with a five-day free trial before you pay. Besides CBS, this package gets you over 105 live TV channels and free subscriptions to HBO Max, Showtime, Starz, and MGM+.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

3. Stream FAU vs. San Diego State on fuboTV

fuboTV is another excellent live TV streaming service that comes with CBS as part of its extensive channel lineup. The streamer’s Pro package, which includes CBS to watch FAU vs. San Diego State, costs $74.99 a month after a seven-day free trial.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

How to Watch FAU vs. San Diego State for Free

You’ll notice that all of the above streaming services offer free trials, which you can use to get a free FAU vs. San Diego State livestream. Better yet, because these free trials last for five days or longer, you can also use them to watch Miami vs. UConn and the championship game for free. Check out DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial here, Paramount+’s seven-day free trial here, or fuboTV’s seven-day free trial here.

When is the FAU vs. San Diego State Game? Date, Start Time

FAU vs. San Diego State is happening tomorrow, Saturday, April 1 at 6:09 p.m. ET / 3:09 p.m. PT. If you can’t tune in at that time, use the cloud DVR features from fuboTV or DirecTV Stream to record the game and watch later.

FAU vs. San Diego State Odds, Prediction

Oddsmakers are predicting yet another close March Madness game when Florida Atlantic and San Diego State meet tomorrow. Thanks to a higher seeding, San Diego State is the slight favorite in a 1.5-point spread with moneyline odds of -137 against FAU’s +114.

The Aztecs have seen a powerful run so far in this tournament, beating Charleston and Furman before taking down the No. 1-seeded Alabama in the Sweet 16. In the Elite Eight, SDSU defeated Creighton 57-56 thanks to the Aztecs’ Darrion Trammell scoring a free throw with 1.2 seconds on the clock.

The Owls had a similarly thrilling Elite Eight win, beating the No. 3-seeded Kansas State 79-76 after pulling ahead in the final eight minutes — despite a 30-point run by Kansas State’s star, the five-foot-eight Markquis Nowell. Earlier in the tournament, the Owls went through Memphis, Farleigh Dickinson, and Tennessee, winning each game by just eight points or less.

Prior to this season’s run, FAU had never won a March Madness game. Their only previous shot was in 2002 when they lost in the first round.

As with any Final Four game, tomorrow’s match-up is almost certainly going to be an exciting one. Be sure to use one of the streaming services above to watch FAU vs. San Diego State online for free.