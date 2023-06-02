FA Cup Final Livestream: How to Watch Manchester United vs. Manchester City Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The 142nd season of the FA Cup is about to end, and it’s going out with a bang: Rivals Manchester City and Manchester United are set to compete in the 2023 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

However, for soccer fans here in the U.S., figuring out how to watch the FA Cup final online and on TV can be tricky. Below is a full guide on where to stream the FA Cup final — including ways to watch the soccer match with a VPN, as well as key match details like kick-off time, odds, and referee selection.

Quick Answer: You can stream the 2023 FA Cup final for free through BBC iPlayer with a VPN, or you can watch the FA Cup final on ESPN+.

Watch the FA Cup Final Online for Free With a VPN

The best way to watch the FA Cup final online this year is to use a VPN to access the free livestreams from BBC iPlayer or ITVX.

BBC iPlayer and ITVX are both offering U.K. viewers free livestreams of the FA Cup final, but those streams are typically geo-blocked for U.S. viewers. However, you can get around this by signing up for a streaming-compatible VPN, such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN. Both of these services will let you access BBC iPlayer and ITVX to watch the FA Cup final for free online.

Both VPNs are very affordable ($12.95 a month for ExpressVPN and $12.99 a month for NordVPN) and they both come with 30-day money-back guarantees, which means you could get a refund after streaming the FA Cup final.

Buy NordVPN $12.99

However, we recommend keeping a VPN: Besides letting you watch the FA Cup final for free, these VPNs will make browsing more secure and get you access to other free livestreams down the road. Plus, you can use a VPN to access on-demand streaming titles only available in other countries.

How to Watch the FA Cup Final Online (U.S. Livestream)

In the U.S., ESPN+ is the only place to watch the FA Cup final. The streaming service has exclusive broadcasting rights for the FA Cup final, so it’s not broadcast on any TV channels.

That means you’ll need to get a subscription to ESPN+ to watch the FA Cup final in the U.S. (or use the VPN method above). ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99 a year if you pay annually.

Buy ESPN+ $9.99

Alternatively, you can grab some streaming savings by getting the Disney Bundle, which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu — all for $12.99 a month. That equates to a 50% savings every month, compared to paying for each streamer separately.

When is the 2023 FA Cup Final? Date, Time

The 2023 FA Cup final is happening on Saturday, June 3 with a kick-off time of 3 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT).

FA Cup Final Odds, Referee

Manchester City is the clear favorite to win the FA Cup final with a moneyline of -370 against Manchester United’s +295 (FanDuel).

The Manchester derby is one of the longest-running rivalries in sports, with their first meeting in 1881. City has beaten United in three of the last four derbies, but United was victorious in their most recent match in January of this year. The Sky Blues also have the most recent FA Cup win in 2019, compared to the Red Devils’ 2016 win.

The 2023 FA Cup referee will be Paul Tierney.

Be sure to use a VPN to watch the FA Cup final on BBC iPlayer this Saturday morning, or tune into the U.S. livestream on ESPN+.

