England vs. France Live Stream: How to Watch the World Cup Game Online for Free

Two of Europe’s best teams are going head to head today at the World Cup as France and England battle it out for a spot in the semifinals.

Thanks to star players on either side, both teams have sailed through the tournament thus far, winning their groups and easily beating the competition in the round of 16. Today, one will go home and the other will get within scoring distance of the World Cup trophy.

Looking to watch England vs. France online in the U.S. today? Read on. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best ways to live stream England vs. France — including a couple of options that let you watch England vs. France for free online (legally).

How to Watch England vs. France Online Free With a VPN

If you already have a VPN set up on your streaming device, you can use it to watch England vs. France online for free by setting your location to the U.K. and streaming the match on ITV.

If you don’t have one, we highly recommend getting a VPN to watch every World Cup game online for free through BBC and ITV in the U.K. If you’re unfamiliar, VPNs (virtual private networks) let you change your device’s location to another region, letting you legally access any streaming content not available in the U.S. (such as free World Cup live streams in the U.K.).

Two of our favorite VPNs that you can use to watch England vs. France online through ITV are ExpressVPN and NordVPN. They let you connect to servers all over the world and make browsing more secure, and they come with relatively low price tags ($12.95 a month for ExpressVPN and $11.99 per month for NordVPN). Check out our full comparison review of ExpressVPN and NordVPN here.

How to Watch England vs. France Online: U.S. Live Streams

Luckily for anyone who doesn’t want to use a VPN, there are plenty of streaming services offering U.S. live streams of England vs. France online from Fox and Telemundo. Here are some of our favorites — including a couple of services with free trials that you can use to watch England vs. France online for free.

1. Stream England vs. France on fuboTV

The best streaming service for watching England vs. France online (and any other World Cup game) is fuboTV. A subscription gets you access to Fox, FS1, and Telemundo live streams to watch every World Cup game online with Spanish or English commentary. Better yet, fuboTV starts with a seven-day free trial that new customers can use to watch England vs. France online for free. After the free trial, fuboTV costs $69.99 per month.

2. Stream England vs. France on Peacock

NBC’s streaming service Peacock is showing Telemundo live streams of every World Cup game online. The service is extremely affordable at just $4.99 per month, making Peacock the cheapest way to watch World Cup games like England vs. France online.

NBC's streaming service Peacock is showing Telemundo live streams of every World Cup game online. The service is extremely affordable at just $4.99 per month, making Peacock the cheapest way to watch World Cup games like England vs. France online.

3. Stream England vs. France on DirecTV Stream

Another excellent streaming service that you can use for today’s game is DirecTV Stream, which comes with Fox and FS1 in its channel lineup. The streamer also offers a five-day free trial if you want to live stream England vs. France for free. After the free trial, DirecTV Stream costs $69.99 a month.

When is England vs. France? Date, Start Time

England vs. France is happening today, Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. If you're unable to watch the game at that time, you can use the DVR features included with fuboTV or DirecTV Stream to record the game and watch it later.

England vs. France Odds, Prediction

Both England and France have been playing extremely well throughout the 2022 World Cup. Harry Kane’s Three Lions are currently tied with Portugal for the most tournament goals so far (12) after an easy 3-0 win against Senegal in the round of 16.

But Les Blues (the reigning World Cup champs) have been on a tear as well, largely thanks to star forward Kylian Mbappe. The 23-year-old has five of France’s nine tournament goals, which gives him the most World Cup goals before age 24 — a record previously held by Pelé.

Considering their dominance so far, it’s not hard to see that today’s game will likely be very close. And oddsmakers agree: France is currently the slight favorite with moneyline odds of -130 and England at +108 (FanDuel).

Be sure to use one of the above streaming services or a VPN to watch England vs. France live online today.