Eagles vs. Giants Live Stream: How to Watch the NFC Divisional Round Football Game Online

The first NFC Championship contender will be decided today as the New York Giants take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

The East Coast rivals have already clashed twice this season, with the Eagles coming out on top both times. The Eagles are also the top seed in the NFC playoffs this year, but a third-straight win against the Giants would be unprecedented. Plus, the sixth-seeded Giants are no doubt feeling hot after an impressive win over the third-seeded Vikings during Wild Card Weekend.

Below is everything you need to know about the NFC showdown, including how to watch the Eagles vs. the Giants online without cable, as well as an easy hack that gets you a free Eagles vs. Giants live stream.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Giants Game Online: Streaming Guide

The Eagles vs. Giants game is airing on FOX today, so cable and satellite subscribers can tune in to their local affiliate to watch the game.

Don’t have cable or satellite? Not a problem. Below are some of the best live TV streaming services that get you access to FOX, letting you watch the Eagles vs. the Giants online without cable. All these services are also available on phones, laptops, and tablets, as well as TV streaming devices and smart TVs.

1. Stream Eagles vs. Giants on fuboTV

With access to FOX, as well as NBC and CBS, fuboTV is our favorite live TV streaming service for watching NFL playoff games — including the Eagles vs. the Giants game today. fuboTV delivers up to 200+ channels in total, making it a great way to watch other sports as well (for example, you can use it to watch the Australian Open happening right now).

A subscription to fuboTV costs $69.99 a month, but starts with a seven-day free trial before you pay, and comes with 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage for recording games.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

2. Stream Eagles vs. Giants on DirecTV Stream

Another great live TV streaming service that will let watch the Eagles vs. the Giants online is DirecTV Stream. Subscriptions start at $69.99 a month (after a five-day free trial) and include FOX for today’s game, as well as NBC and CBS for streaming other NFL playoff games. Plus, you get unlimited cloud DVR with any subscription.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

3. Stream Eagles vs. Giants on Hulu + Live TV

In terms of value for your money, no streaming service can match Hulu + Live TV. For $69.99 a month, you get access to over 85 top live TV channels, as well as Hulu’s entire on-demand library of award-winning series and movies. But here’s the kicker: a Hulu + Live TV subscription also gets you ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost. Read our full Hulu + Live TV review here.

Buy Hulu + Live TV $69.99

How to Watch Eagles vs. Giants for Free Online

If you want to watch the Eagles vs. the Giants online for free (legally), you can do so by taking advantage of the free trials offered by fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. fuboTV’s free trial lasts seven days and DirecTV Stream’s free trial lasts five days, so we suggest signing up for one to watch the NFL playoff Divisional Round this weekend, and the other to watch the conference championship games next Sunday.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

When Is the Eagles vs. Giants Game? Date, Start Time

The Eagles and Giants’ Divisional Round game is kicking off today, Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT. Keep in mind that the streaming services above offer DVR storage if you need to record the game and watch it later. Related

Eagles vs. Giants Odds, Prediction

As the NFC’s No. 1 seed, the Eagles are favored to win today’s game against the Giants with a 7.5-point advantage (FanDuel).

But Giants fans shouldn’t lose hope completely: It is the playoffs, after all, and the Giants proved they can stop top-ranked teams last week by beating the Vikings 31-24. Also, the Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts is still playing with a sprained shoulder. It didn’t stop the star QB from beating the Giants’ defense in their last meeting, but it’s still a point of weakness for the top NFC contender.

NFL Playoff Schedule

The Eagles vs. Giants game today is just one of several exciting matchups in the 2023 NFL playoffs. Here’s a full schedule of the NFL Playoff games happening ahead of Super Bowl LVII (times in ET):

Divisional Round: Saturday, Jan. 21

Jaguars vs Chiefs — NBC, Peacock, Universo @ 4:30 p.m.

Giants vs Eagles — FOX, FOX Deportes @ 8:15 p.m.

Divisional Round: Sunday, Jan. 22

Bengals vs Bills — CBS, Paramount+ @ 3 p.m.

Cowboys vs 49ers — FOX, FOX Deportes @ 6:30 p.m.

Championship Sunday: Jan. 29

NFC Championship — FOX, FOX Deportes @ 3 p.m.

AFC Championship — CBS, Paramount+ @ 6:30 p.m.

Super Bowl LVII: Sunday, February 12 @ 6:30 p.m. on Fox