Eagles vs. 49ers Live Stream: How to Watch the NFC Championship Football Game Online

The first conference championship of the year is finally upon us as the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers battle it out for the NFC’s George Halas Trophy.

It’s not a surprising match-up (the Eagles are this year’s top-seeded NFC team and the 49ers are second) but it’s nonetheless an exciting one. The main storyline is Niners’ Brock Purdy, the team’s third string quarterback and last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, who stepped in mid-season after the team lost both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Should Purdy lead the 49ers to victory today, he’ll be the first rookie quarterback to make it to the Super Bowl. But the Eagles are, of course, a juggernaut — as made clear in their 38-7 leveling of the Giants last weekend.

If you’re looking to watch today’s NFC Championship online, read on. Below is everything you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. the 49ers online, plus details on the game’s start time and betting odds.

Note: After today’s NFC Championship game is the AFC Championship between the Bengals and the Chiefs. Head here for details on how to watch that game online for free.

How to Watch Eagles vs. 49ers Online: Streaming Guide

The NFC Championship will be broadcast on FOX (and FOX Deportes with Spanish commentary), so tune in there if you’re watching the game with a cable or satellite package.

If you’ve cut the cord, you’ve got a few options to stream the Eagles vs. the 49ers online. Below are some of the best live TV streaming services that get you access to FOX livestreams, letting you watch the NFC Championship on any smart TV, streaming device, phone, laptop, or tablet.

1. Stream the Eagles vs. the 49ers on fuboTV

The best way to watch the Eagles vs. the 49ers online is fuboTV, which gets you FOX livestreams as part of its 200+ channel lineup. fuboTV also includes 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage for recording games and shows. Subscriptions to fuboTV begin with a seven-day free trial and then start at $69.99 a month.

2. Stream the Eagles vs. the 49ers on DirecTV Stream

Another great live TV streaming service is DirecTV Stream, which comes with up to 140 live TV channels — including FOX to watch the Eagles vs. the 49ers online — as well as unlimited cloud DVR storage. DirecTV Stream subscriptions start at $69.99 a month, but you get a five-day free trial before you pay.

3. Stream the Eagles vs. the 49ers on Hulu + Live TV

In terms of bang for your buck, we think Hulu + Live TV is the best deal in streaming. You get access to 85+ live TV channels — including FOX for the NFC Championship — as well as Hulu’s massive library of on-demand movies and TV series. And here’s the kicker: Hulu + Live TV also includes free subscriptions to Disney+ and ESPN+. Considering how much content you get, Hulu + Live TV is very well-priced at $69.99 a month.

Buy Hulu + Live TV $69.99

How to Watch Eagles vs. 49ers for Free Online

Looking to watch the Eagles vs. the 49ers online for free? You’re in luck. The free trials offered by fuboTV and DirecTV Stream both get you full access to FOX, so you can use either free trial to stream the NFC Championship without paying (as long as you cancel your subscription before the trial ends).

Better yet, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream also come with access to CBS, so you can use your free trial to watch today's AFC Championship for free as well.

When Is the Eagles vs. 49ers Game? Date, Start Time

The Eagles vs. the 49ers NFC Championship game is happening today, Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

Eagles vs. 49ers Odds, Prediction

Just like today’s AFC Championship between the Bengals and the Chiefs, the Eagles vs. the 49ers is likely to be a nail-biter. As of writing, Philadelphia is the slight favorite with a 2.5-point advantage, giving the 49ers a solid chance at an upset win and a place in Super Bowl LVII.

All eyes will be on the two teams’ quarterbacks: the Niners’ 23-year-old Brock Purdy and the Eagles’ 24-year-old Jalen Hurts. The QBs’ ages make this the first-ever conference championship starring two quarterbacks under 25 years old, but both have been playing far better than their ages would suggest. To make things more interesting, the two faced off once before in 2019 when Purdy was playing for Iowa State and Hurts was at Oklahoma. The Sooners won that game 42-41.

Be sure to sign up for one of the live TV streaming services above to watch the Eagles vs. the 49ers online today.