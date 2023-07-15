Djokovic vs. Alcaraz Livestream: How to Watch the Wimbledon Men’s Final Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Just two men remain in the Wimbledon men’s singles tournament: world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and reigning Wimbledon champion, No. 2 Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic — who holds the most grand slam titles in history (24) — is also looking to tie Roger Federer for the most wins at Wimbledon (eight).

Needless to say, this year’s Wimbledon final is one of the buzziest tennis matches in a long time. If you’re looking to watch Djokovic vs. Alcaraz live, read on. Below is a complete guide on how to stream Djokovic vs. Alcaraz, including a way to watch Djokovic vs. Alcaraz for free.

Quick Answer: The best way to watch Djokovic vs. Alcaraz online is DirecTV Stream, which gets you ESPN livestreams without cable, and starts with a five-day free trial.

How to Watch Djokovic vs. Alcaraz Online Without Cable

The Wimbledon finals, including Djokovic vs. Alcaraz, will air live on ESPN. However, if you don’t have cable, you can stream Djokovic vs. Alcaraz online using a live TV streaming service or ESPN+. Here’s a full breakdown of these options, including pricing and free trial information.

Editor’s Pick: DirecTV Stream

Most Affordable: ESPN+

Also Consider: fuboTV

1. Stream Djokovic vs. Alcaraz on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is our favorite way to watch Djokovic vs. Alcaraz online (as well as most sports). The streaming service comes with ESPN as part of its base-tier Entertainment package, which includes a total of more than 75 channels. Best of all, DirecTV Stream subscriptions start with a five-day free trial that you can use to stream Djokovic vs. Alcaraz for free. After the free trial, the Entertainment package costs $74.99 a month.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

2. Stream Djokovic vs. Alcaraz on ESPN+

The most affordable streaming service offering Djokovic vs. Alcaraz livestreams is ESPN+, which costs just $9.99 a month or $99 for the year (however, ESPN+ does not offer a free trial). If you’re signing up, we recommend getting the Disney Bundle, which combines Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month.

3. Stream Djokovic vs. Alcaraz on fuboTV

Another great live TV streaming service that you can use to watch Djokovic vs. Alcaraz online is fuboTV. The service’s Pro plan carries ESPN, plus 150+ other channels, and starts with a seven-day free trial. Once the trial is over, you’ll need to pay $74.99 a month to keep service.

How to Stream Djokovic vs. Alcaraz for Free

Thanks to the free trials from DirecTV Stream and fuboTV, you can watch Djokovic vs. Alcaraz’s match live for free. Sign up for DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial here, or grab fuboTV’s seven-day free trial here. Just be sure to cancel before your trial is up to avoid paying.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

Stream Djokovic vs. Alcaraz with a VPN

If you have a VPN, you can also stream Djokovic vs. Alcaraz online through the BBC’s free-to-watch service, iPlayer. iPlayer is normally geo-blocked for viewers in the U.S., but a streaming-enabled VPN (such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN) will let you access the service’s free Wimbledon livestreams.

Buy ExpressVPN $12.95

Unfamiliar with VPNs? The handy services let you virtually change your streaming device's location, letting you access content in other regions that you wouldn't normally be able to stream. There are several good VPNs, but we always recommend ExpressVPN or NordVPN for their security, speed, and affordable pricing. Learn more here.

When is Djokovic vs. Alcaraz? Match Date, Start Time

The 2023 Wimbledon men's singles final between Djokovic and Alcaraz is scheduled for Sunday, July 16.

The match is set to begin at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT. If that’s too early, use the cloud DVR features available with DirecTV Stream or fuboTV to record the match and watch it later.

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz Odds, Predictions

Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz is a titanic matchup.

The two have met just twice before Sunday’s final, with each winning once. Their first match together was in a Madrid Masters semifinal last May when Alcaraz barely beat Djokovic after three hours and 35 minutes of play. In their second meeting, which happened last month during the semifinals of Roland Garros, Djokovic triumphed over Alcaraz and went on to win the title.

Although Alcaraz is currently ranked No. 1 in the world, Djokovic has a case for the best active player with the most grand slam titles in history, the most Australian Open wins, and the second most Wimbledon titles. The Serbian has won in London the last four consecutive tournaments, as well as in 2011, 2014, and 2015.

Given his history, oddsmakers have Djokovic as the favorite with a moneyline of -205 against Alcaraz’s +168.