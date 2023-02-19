Daytona 500 Livestream: How to Watch the NASCAR Race Online Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Start your engines! The 2023 NASCAR season is here, kicking off with stock car racing’s biggest event: the Daytona 500.

This will be the 65th year that NASCAR drivers race the 2.5-mile tri-oval track in Daytona Beach, Florida. As always, the new NASCAR season brings brand-new rides and a few rule changes — including the banning of the viral “Hail Melon” move used by Ross Chastain at Martinsville. Team Penske’s Austin Cindric is the reigning champ this year after winning the race as a rookie in 2022.

If you’re looking to watch the big race live today, read on. Below we’ve rounded up the best ways to stream the 2023 Daytona 500 online, plus an easy hack that will let you watch the Daytona 500 for free online.

How to Watch Daytona 500 Online: Streaming Guide

FOX will carry TV coverage of the Daytona 500 this year, so tune in there if you’re watching the race with a cable or satellite package.

Luckily for any cord-cutters, you can also stream the Daytona 500 online without cable. Below are some of the best live TV streaming services that offer FOX to watch the 2023 Daytona 500 online. Unlike cable or satellite, these live TV streaming services will let you watch the race on any device.

1. Stream the Daytona 500 on fuboTV

Our favorite live TV streaming service — and the best way to watch the Daytona 500 online — is fuboTV. It comes with up to 200+ live TV channels, including FOX for today’s big race, and offers 1000 hours of cloud DVR. Best of all, fuboTV starts with a seven-day free trial that you can use to stream the Daytona 500 for free. After the trial, payment kicks in at $69.99 a month.

2. Stream the Daytona 500 on Sling

Sling is another one of our favorite live TV streaming services, and it costs significantly less than the competition at $40 a month (however, Sling does not offer a free trial). The Sling Blue package gets you 47 channels, including FOX for today’s game, and lets you stream live TV on up to three devices at once. Plus, you get 50 hours of cloud DVR to record shows and sports events.

3. Stream the Daytona 500 on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is essentially a DirecTV satellite package turned into a streaming service. You get FOX livestreams as part of its 150+ channel lineup, as well as unlimited cloud DVR storage. DirecTV Stream also offers a five-day free trial to test drive the service, after which it’ll cost you $69.99 a month to keep service.

How to Watch Daytona 500 for Free Online

Hoping to watch the Daytona 500 online for free? You’re in luck. Thanks to the seven-day free trial from fuboTV and the five-day free trial from DirecTV Stream, you’ve got two great options that both get you a free Daytona 500 livestream. Just be sure to cancel your subscription before the free trial ends to avoid paying.

When is the 2023 Daytona 500? Date, Start Time

The 2023 Daytona 500 is going down today, Sunday, Feb. 19. The green flag will be dropped at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT.

2023 Daytona 500 Lineup, Odds

Hendrick Motorsports dominated this year's Daytona 500 qualifying day on Wednesday. Alex Bowman won pole, marking his sixth consecutive front-row start in NASCAR's flagship event. Less than two-tenths of a second behind Bowman was his Hendrick teammate Kyle Larson, who takes second position. The third spot belongs to William Byron — yet another Hendrick racer. Here's the full list of drivers in the top-ten spots:

1. Alex Bowman

2. Kyle Larson

3. William Byron

4. Aric Almirola

5. Joey Logano

6. Chase Briscoe

7. Ryan Blaney

8. Kyle Busch

9. Austin Cindric

10. Harrison Burton

As far as Vegas is concerned, Kyle Larson is the favorite to win today’s race with moneyline odds of +1000. Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano are behind him, both with +1200, while defending champion Austin Cindric is showing a +2000 to secure his second consecutive win.

Two other notable qualifiers for today’s race are Jimmie Johnson and Travis Pastrana. Johnson, a former Daytona 500 winner and seven-time Cup Series champion, was racing in IndyCar for the last two years but is now back with NASCAR part-time. For action sports legend Pastrana, this will be his first Daytona 500 and debut in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Be sure to use one of the above streaming services to watch the 2023 Daytona 500 online today.