Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Garcia Live Stream: How to Watch the Championship Boxing Match Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

2023’s boxing schedule is kicking off with a bang tonight as Hector Luis Garcia looks to snag the WBA lightweight belt from Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

It’s an exciting fight on its own, with Davis being one of the world’s best boxers and Garcia hoping to maintain an undefeated record, but it also plays a role in a massive fight scheduled for later this year: Davis vs. Ryan Garcia. Should Hector Garcia beat the odds (which he did twice in a row last year) and successfully defend his belt from superstar Davis, that much-anticipated matchup could be derailed.

Needless to say, all boxing fans should be tuning in to Davis vs. Garcia tonight. Below, we’ve outlined how to watch Davis vs. Garcia online, including where to buy the Davis vs. Garcia PPV live stream, plus details on the fight’s start time, odds, and undercard.

How to Watch Davis vs. Garcia Online: Live Stream Details

The best way to watch Davis vs. Garcia online tonight is to purchase the pay-per-view (PPV) live stream through Showtime.

To get the Davis vs. Garcia PPV live stream through Showtime, just head to Showtime.com and purchase the fight for $74.99 – no subscription necessary. Once you’ve purchased the PPV live stream, you’ll be able to watch Davis vs. Garcia online using any streaming device (i.e. Roku or Firestick), as well as your Smart TV, phone, tablet, or laptop.

Buy Davis vs. Garcia PPV Stream $74.99

Hoping to live stream Davis vs. Garcia online from outside of the U.S.? You’ll need to get a VPN (virtual private network) to do so. As of writing, the PPV event is only available to viewers in the States, but a VPN will let you change your streaming device’s location to the U.S. if you’re currently out of the country. We like ExpressVPN, which works with Showtime, delivers fast, secure browsing, and costs just $12.95 a month (with a 30-day money-back guarantee). Editor’s picks

Buy ExpressVPN $12.95

When is Davis vs. Garcia? Date, Time, Location

Davis vs. Garcia is happening tonight, Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Davis and Garcia’s ringwalks should take place around 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT.

Davis vs. Garcia Odds, Undercard

As one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world and easily the best lightweight fighter, Gervonta Davis has unsurprisingly been pegged as a heavy favorite for tonight’s event. Oddsmakers have given the Tank moneyline odds of -1450 against Hector Luis Garcia’s +770.

Over his decade-long career, Davis has racked up five titles in three weight classes, winning all 27 of his professional bouts. Tank also boasts one of the highest knockout-to-win ratios in the sport with 25 KOs. Tonight’s fight will see Davis defending his WBA (Regular) lightweight title for the third time since winning it in June of 2021 from Mario Barrios.

But, despite Davis’ prowess, he could very well have difficulties keeping Hector Garcia at bay. The 31-year-old Dominican boxer is also undefeated (16-0-3 with 10 KOs), and he currently holds the WBA super featherweight title, which he took in an upset win against Roger Gutierrez in August of last year. Before beating Gutierrez, “The Android” took down Chris Colbert — also as the underdog.

“Davis in my opinion is a top pound-for-pound fighter and one of the biggest punchers in boxing, so I know going into this fight that I’m an underdog,” said Garcia. “Not a lot of people are giving me a chance in this fight, but that’s what motivates me. I was in the same situation going into the Colbert fight, but this time I had a real training camp.”

Of course, Davis and Garcia aren’t the only fighters getting in the ring tonight. Here’s the full Davis vs. Garcia fight card happening tonight: Trending Sex Trafficking Row Helped Fuel Gaetz's Hatred for McCarthy Idaho Murders Suspect Went Back to the Scene of the Crime, Police Say ESPN Trolls World With Nothingburger LeBron James Interview Kevin McCarthy Loses 14th Vote: ‘A Speaker Has Not Been Elected’ Related

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia — Lightweight

Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian — Welterweight

Rashidi Ellis vs. Roiman Villa — Welterweight

Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson — Super Middleweight

Be sure to purchase the Davis vs. Garcia PPV live stream through Showtime to watch the full card tonight.

Buy Davis vs. Garcia PPV Stream $74.99

When is Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis?

As mentioned, tonight’s fight precedes the long-awaited mega-matchup of Davis vs. Ryan Garcia. That fight is slated to happen on April 15, and, should Davis win tonight, it’ll be one of the biggest fights of the year.

Ryan Garcia has shot to stardom in the last several years, winning 23 professional bouts and losing none. For the last two years or so, Garcia and Davis traded barbs on social media but weren’t able to finalize a fight until November of last year.