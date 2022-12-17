Croatia vs. Morocco Live Stream: How to Watch the World Cup Game Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Ahead of the 2022 World Cup final tomorrow, we’re getting a fantastic third-place matchup today between Croatia and Morocco.

As with the last few stages of the World Cup, all eyes are on Morocco in today’s third-place game. Walid Regragui’s squad has been the unlikely star of the World Cup, overcoming underdog odds to become the first African team to make it to the World Cup semifinals. But Morocco will need to bring their A-game if they want to defeat Croatia, who came in second in 2018 and have been in good form through most of the tournament.

To make things more interesting, this is Croatia and Morocco’s second match in this tournament. The teams first met in the group stage and tied 0-0.

If you’re looking for a way to stream Croatia vs. Morocco today, read on. Below are some of the best ways to watch Croatia vs. Morocco online, including a couple of options that get you a free Croatia vs. Morocco live stream online.

How to Watch Croatia vs. Morocco Online Free With a VPN

We’ve rounded up some U.S. streaming services that you can use to watch Croatia vs. Morocco online further down, but we think the best way to watch Croatia vs. Morocco is with a VPN (virtual private network).

VPNs allow you to can change your streaming device’s location to another server and access content not available in your physical region. And today’s game is a great use example: Set your VPN to a server in the U.K. and you’ll be able to watch Croatia vs. Morocco online for free through BBC iPlayer (which isn’t available in the U.S.).

If you don't have a VPN, we suggest using ExpressVPN or NordVPN to watch Croatia vs. Morocco for free on BBC iPlayer. Both VPNs are safe, fast, and easy to use; read our full review of ExpressVPN and NordVPN here. Plus, although you do have to pay to sign up ($12.95 for ExpressVPN and $11.99 for NordVPN), both services have a 30-day money-back guarantee that you can take advantage of once the World Cup is over.

How to Watch Croatia vs. Morocco Online: U.S. Live Streams

Besides the VPN option above, there are plenty of great ways to stream Croatia vs. Morocco online in the U.S. Below are some of our favorites — all of which offer Fox and/or Telemundo’s streams for the game — including a couple of live TV streaming services with free trials that you can use to watch Croatia vs. Morocco online for free.

1. Stream Croatia vs. Morocco on fuboTV

fuboTV is the best live TV streaming service for U.S. viewers looking to watch Croatia vs. Morocco online. It gets you access to Fox and Telemundo for English and Spanish broadcasts of the game, and your subscription starts with a seven-day free trial that you can use to watch Croatia vs. Morocco online for free. After the free trial, fuboTV costs $69.99 per month.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

2. Stream Croatia vs. Morocco on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is also a great option for today’s game with Fox included in its basic tier package. A subscription costs $69.99 per month but starts a five-day free trial that you can use to stream Croatia vs. Morocco for free. Plus, you get unlimited cloud DVR storage if you need to record the game and watch it later in the day.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

3. Stream Croatia vs. Morocco on Peacock

With Spanish-language World Cup streams from Telemundo, Peacock is a great option for any Spanish speakers looking to watch Croatia vs. Morocco online in the U.S. It’s also very affordable at $4.99 a month, and you get access to the streamer’s extensive on-demand library as well.

Buy Peacock $4.99

When is Croatia vs. Morocco? Date, Start Time

Croatia vs. Morocco is happening today, Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

Croatia vs. Morocco Odds, Prediction, Referee

As with almost every game Morocco has played during the 2022 World Cup, they’re the underdog against Croatia with moneyline odds of +104 against Croatia’s -138.

But Morocco has more than a fighting chance against Croatia. The North African team has lost just one game this tournament when they met France in the semifinals earlier this week, and their only tie was against Croatia in the group stage. Otherwise, Morocco enjoyed a Cinderella story with wins against top-ranked teams including Belgium, Spain, and Portugal.

Croatia was also on a tear this year until their semifinal loss at the hands of Argentina on Tuesday. Most notably, Croatia eliminated the No. 1-ranked Brazil in the quarterfinals.

In other words, today’s game will likely be an exciting one — even with the World Cup trophy off the table for both teams. Officiation for the game will be provided by Qatari referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim.

Be sure to use a VPN or sign up for one of the streaming services above to watch Croatia vs. Morocco online today.