2023 College World Series Livestream: Watch the NCAA Baseball Tournament Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

This year’s college men’s D-I Baseball Championship tournament is nearing its close with the 2023 College World Series going down in Omaha, Nebraska.

If you’re looking to watch the College World Series online, read on. Below is a full guide on where to stream the men’s College World Series online, including a few ways to watch the baseball tournament for free.

Quick Answer: The best way to watch the College World Series online is DirecTV Stream, which gets you access to game livestreams on ESPN and ESPN2, and offers a five-day free trial here.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

How to Watch College World Series Baseball Online

College World Series games are being broadcast on live TV via ESPN and ESPN2. However, if you don’t have cable or satellite, you can watch the College World Series with a live TV streaming service that carries ESPN and ESPN2, or with ESPN+. See a full breakdown of your best options below.

Editor’s Pick: DirecTV Stream

Free Trial: fuboTV

Most Affordable: ESPN+

1. Watch College World Series on DirecTV Stream

editor’s pick

Editor’s picks

DirecTV Stream is our favorite live TV streaming service for sports, and it’s a great choice for watching the College World Series this year. The service carries ESPN and ESPN2 in its Entertainment package, which brings a total of more than 75 popular channels. Subscriptions start with a five-day free trial and then cost $74.99 a month after that.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

2. Watch College World Series on fuboTV

free trial

Another great live TV streaming service is fuboTV. The streamer carries ESPN and ESPN2 in its 167-channel Pro plan, making fuboTV an easy way to watch the College World Series online. Best of all, fuboTV plans start with a seven-day free trial. After the free trial, the Pro plan will cost you $74.99 a month.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

3. Watch College World Series on ESPN+

most affordable

All College World Series games will be livestreaming on ESPN+ this year, as well as ESPN and ESPN2. This is great for any budget-conscious streamers, as ESPN+ costs just $9.99 a month. Plus, besides College World Series livestreams, you’ll be able to watch other live sports throughout the year like MLB games, UFC fights, and soccer matches. Trending Trump All But Confesses to Mishandling Classified Docs on Fox News Bebe Rexha Hit in the Face by Thrown Cell Phone at NYC Concert They Took Their Daughter to the Hospital and Were Accused of Abuse ‘The Bear’ Season 2 Is Electrifying and Avoids a Sophomore Slump

Buy ESPN+ $9.99

Stream College World Series for Free

Looking to get a free College World Series livestream? Grab one of the aforementioned free trials to either DirecTV Stream or fuboTV. DirecTV Stream’s free trial lasts five days and fuboTV’s lasts seven days, meaning you can get a total of 12 days of free College World Series livestreams (more than enough for the whole tournament). Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial is up to avoid being charged.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

When is the College World Series? 2023 Schedule

The 2023 College World Series kicked off on June 16 and runs through the finals, which will be held June 24-26. The tournament is a double-elimination format, except for the final which is a best-of-three series.

Just six teams are still standing in the tournament: Wake Forest (the top seed), Florida, LSU, TCU, Tennessee, and Oral Roberts.

Here’s the College World Series schedule for the next few days (times in ET):

Monday, June 19

Wake Forest vs. LSU — 7 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday, June 20

Oral Roberts vs. TCU — 2 p.m. on ESPN (elimination game)

Wednesday, June 21

Florida vs. TBD — 2 p.m. on ESPN

Be sure to use one of the above streaming services to catch this year’s College World Series live.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream