College Football Playoff Live Stream: How to Watch The CFP Online

The top four teams of the 2022-23 college season have been decided, which means it’s finally time to crown a national champion at the College Football Playoff.

The stage is set with Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State as this year’s contenders, in that order. Both Georgia (the defending champs) and Michigan boat a perfect 13-0 record for the season, while TCU and Ohio have suffered just one loss each, making this year’s CFP race about as tight as they come.

If you’re looking to watch the College Football Playoff live this year, read on. Below is everything you need to know about the tournament, including where to stream the College Football Playoff, plus an easy hack that lets you watch the College Football Playoff online for free.

How to Watch the College Football Playoff Online: Streaming Guide

The College Football Playoff games will be airing on ESPN, but, if you don’t have cable or satellite, you can still watch every game live online. Below are some of the best streaming services that let you do just that — all of which let you watch the College Football Playoff online through your TV streaming devices, or your phone, laptop, or tablet if you’re traveling.

1. Stream the College Football Playoff on fuboTV

The best way to watch the College Football Playoff online is to get a live TV streaming service with ESPN in its channel lineup, such as fuboTV. Besides ESPN, fuboTV brings up to 230 live TV channels and starts with a seven-day free trial. After the free trial, fuboTV costs $69.99 per month.

2. Stream the College Football Playoff on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is another great live TV streaming service, boasting up to 140 live channels, including ESPN to watch the College Football Playoff online. DirecTV Stream costs $69.99 a month, but starts with a five-day free trial before you pay.

3. Stream the College Football Playoff on Sling

If you’re looking for a live TV streaming service on a budget, check out Sling. The service’s Sling Orange package costs just $40 a month, but delivers 31 live TV channels — including ESPN to watch the College Football Playoff online.

How to Watch the College Football Playoff Online for Free

Want to watch the College Football Playoff online for free? You’re in luck: Because the whole tournament only lasts 10 days, you can combine the free trials from fuboTV and DirecTV Stream to watch every game without paying.

Head here to sign up for fuboTV’s free trial, and, after seven days, cancel it and sign up for DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial here. This way, you’ll be able to stream the College Football Playoff for free online.

When is the College Football Playoff? Game Schedule, Dates, Times

The 2022 College Football Playoff is starting today, Saturday, Dec. 31 with the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl right after. Here’s a full schedule of all three College Football Playoff games:

Saturday, Dec. 31 — Fiesta Bowl: Michigan vs. TCU @ 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Saturday, Dec. 31 — Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. Ohio State @ 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Monday, Jan. 9 — CFP Championship @ 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

2022 College Football Playoff Rankings

Heading into this year's College Football Playoff, Georgia has the No. 1 spot and the best odds for taking home the trophy next Monday. The Bulldogs clinched their top spot after a game against Louisiana State in the Southeastern Conference championship game, where Georgio easily beat the Tigers 50-30.

But Michigan’s Wolverines are close behind Georgia as No. 2 contenders in the CFP after running through the Big Ten undefeated. And TCU and Ohio State, who hold the No. 3 and 4 spots, respectively, should not be counted out either: Both have Heisman Trophy finalists leading their offenses (Max Duggan at TCU and C.J. Stroud at Ohio), and both teams only lost one game in their conferences this season.

College Football Playoff Expansion

This year’s CFP comes amidst big news for the tournament. It was announced in December that, starting in the 2024 season, the CFP will be expanding from four to 12 teams. This is great news for playoff fans, as we’ll not only get more games but more opportunities for underdog schools to take home the CFP Championship trophy. We still have two more four-team College Football Playoff tournaments (including this year’s), but the coming change is worth looking forward to.